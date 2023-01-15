“Chucky” and “Reginald the Vampire” have been renewed for Season 3 and 2, respectively, at Syfy.

The USA Network/Syfy show following the terrifying doll ranked as a top 10 drama in cable for 2022 in the 18-49 demographic in live plus seven-day ratings. Meanwhile, Syfy’s “Reginald the Vampire” was cable’s No. 2 drama in the 10 p.m. Wednesday timeslot in 18-49, according to Nielsen figures.

“The cast and crew of ‘Chucky’ would like to thank fans and critics alike for their overwhelming response to season two, which we’re delighted to announce has now spurred the official greenlight on season three. This news has made Chucky very happy,” executive producer Don Mancini said in a statement Sunday.

“Thank Damballa for that because otherwise Chucky would have been frankly impossible to deal with,” he continued. “Many thanks also to our partners at SYFY, USA and UCP for helping us keep Chucky busy. See you in 2023 for what Chucky himself promises will be his scariest season ever,”

“Chucky” is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group. Along with Mancini, Nick Antosca, Alex Hedlund, David Kirschner and Jeff Renfroe executive produce.

Below is a Season 3 teaser video:

“Reginald the Vampire” executive producer Harley Peyton said, “The only thing better than getting the opportunity to make a season of television with SYFY is to get the opportunity to do it again. All of us — cast and crew, writers, producers, and — can hardly wait.”

“Reginald the Vampire” is produced by Great Pacific Media Inc., Modern Story Company, December Films and Cineflix Studios. In addition to Peyton, Jeremiah Chechik, Todd Berger, Lindsay Macadam, Brett Burlock and Peter Emerson executive produce. The series is based on the book series by Johnny B. Truant.

See the Season 2 teaser announcement below: