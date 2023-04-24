Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade to Cover Tucker Carlson’s Monday Night Slot

“Fox and Friends” co-anchor Brian Kilmeade will step in to cover Tucker Carlson’s vacant Monday night primetime slot after the longtime host parted ways with the network Monday morning, TheWrap has learned.

Kilmeade will host the 8 p.m. hour on Monday as “Fox News Tonight” replaces “Tucker Carlson Tonight” with a rotating roster of hosts until a permanent host is named. The news comes hours after Carlson was announced to have exited the network, effective immediately.

“Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways,” read a statement from Fox News Media, obtained by TheWrap. “We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.”

Airing his last program Friday, Carlson’s departure also comes as the cable news network’s parent company settled with Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation lawsuit for $787.5 million.

Following Carlson’s abrupt exit, the Los Angeles Times reported that Fox Corp. chairman Rupert Murdoch made the decision to terminate the popular host and that it was related to a discrimination lawsuit filed by former Fox News producer Abby Grossberg, which accused the “Tucker Carlson Tonight” anchor and his staff of making sexist and antisemitic jokes. Fox News Channel declined to comment.

“Fox News Tonight,” which will begin its airing Monday, has been described by the network “as an interim show helmed by rotating Fox News personalities until a new host is named.” It is not known at this time what additional hosts will appear this week and at what point a new host will be named.

Kilmeade currently co-hosts Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends” alongside Steve Doocy and Ainsley Earhardt weekdays from 6 am to 9 a.m. ET. He also hosts “One Nation with Brian Kilmeade” on Saturdays at 8 p.m. ET.