The ongoing battle between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and the Walt Disney Company has just gone nuclear, with Disney filing paperwork in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida that sues the Governor. The company cites “targeted campaign of government retaliation” for the lawsuit and is the crescendo to an increasingly hostile tenor between Disney and DeSantis.

Ostensibly, the battle between Florida’s Governor and the state’s biggest employer kicked off when former CEO Bob Chapek publicly commented on the state’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill. From there, things got much worse, with DeSantis recently saying that he might build a prison on land adjacent to the Walt Disney World property outside of Orlando, Florida.

More to come.