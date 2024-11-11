The White Stripes Voluntarily Drop ‘Seven Nation Army’ Lawsuit Against Donald Trump

Jack and Meg White previously sued the Trump campaign in September for using their music without permission

Meg White and Jack White at the 2004 Tribeca Film Festival (Credit: Gregory Pace/FilmMagic)

Two months after suing Donald Trump for using their music without permission, The White Stripes have dropped their suit against the President-elect.

Jack and Meg White voluntarily dismissed their copyright infringement suit without prejudice on Sunday, less than a week after Trump won the 2024 presidential election against Vice President Kamala Harris.

“This machine sues fascists,” Jack initially shared on Instagram when the musical duo first filed their lawsuit back in September. The lawsuit was directly in response to Trump using their song “Seven Nation Army” on social media, according to documents obtained by TheWrap.

At the time, they accused Trump’s campaign and Margo Martin, his deputy director of communications, of trying to “burnish Defendant Trump’s public image, and generate financial and other support for his campaign and candidacy on the backs of Plaintiffs, whose permission and endorsement he neither sought nor obtained in violation of their rights under federal copyright law.”

They also alleged that the Republicans “chose to ignore and not respond to Plaintiffs’ pre-litigation efforts to resolve the matters at issue in this action, leaving Plaintiffs with no choice but to seek judicial recourse in order to hold Defendants accountable.”

It is unclear why the Whites changed their minds, as they were seeking to be “awarded all damages suffered by them and any profits or gain enjoyed.”

