Elon Musk Hangs With Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, Advises President-Elect on Staffing Decisions | Report

Elon Musk has been a fixture at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort since Election Day, CNN’s Kaitlan Collins reported on Sunday night, as the Tesla and X boss gives the president-elect advice on his next administration.

Collins said Musk’s presence has”loomed” over everyone and everything else at Trump’s Florida resort. Musk has been there “nearly every single day” since last Tuesday, seen with Trump on the golf course, the patio, and being in the room with him while he talks to other world leaders.

Musk has been “weighing in on staffing decisions, making clear his preference for certain roles,” Collins said.

On Sunday, Musk publicly endorsed Florida Sen. Rick Scott as the next Senate majority leader.

Collins added it’s tough for Musk to take a “formal role” with Trump’s new administration, between running companies like X, Tesla, and SpaceX, but that he’s influencing Trump’s decisions at any rate.

You can watch her discuss Musk-at-Mar-a-Lago in the clip below from CNN’s Brian Stelter:

This shouldn’t come as a total surprise to anyone who was following the 2024 election.

Musk spent part of Election Night with Trump, after having spent $119 million to help him get elected. America PAC, Musk’s pro-Trump political action committee, included a picture of the tech exec in his “dark MAGA” hat on its website. The PAC listed a handful of top priorities, including free speech, safe cities and secure borders.

Musk also championed Trump over Harris on X in the months leading up to the election, and helped drive more voters in swing states like Pennsylvania, where he mobilized the Amish vote.

Trump’s victory has been good for Musk’s net worth so far, with Tesla’s stock price racing up 42% since last Tuesday.