Who Is Bozoma Saint John, the Newest Addition to ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’?

Bozoma Saint John has nabbed her diamond on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” and she’s ready to make her mark on Bravo’s hit reality series.

She’s gorgeous, intelligent, self-made and packs a resume with a 20-year-long career in marketing. And on top of that, she isn’t afraid to speak her mind, no matter who she’s talking to. The Ghanian businesswoman and author has quickly become friends with Dorit Kemsley, but the friendship may bring forth some side-eyes from the other ladies.

In the meantime, she’s booked, busy and serving looks while raising her teen daughter. She’s the newest housewife on the block, and here’s everything you need to know about her.

What is Bozoma Saint John’s occupation?

Saint John is a former marketing executive with 20 years worth of experience. Per her website, she served as the Global CMO for Netflix, the CMO of Endeavor, the CBO of Uber, the Head of Marketing at Apple Music and iTunes and the Head of Music and Entertainment Marketing at Pepsi Co.

Today, she stands as the creator and CEO of EVE By Boz, a hair extension company. She’s also a published author.

Is Bozoma Saint John a mother?

Yes, Saint John has one 15-year-old daughter named Lael.

Is Bozoma Saint John married?

Saint John was previously married to Peter Saint John. After 10 years of marriage, Saint John was diagnosed with cancer in May 2013 and later died in December 2013. Now, Saint John is in a new relationship with her boyfriend Keely.

Where is Bozoma Saint John from?

Bozoma Saint John was born in Middletown, Connecticut before moving to Ghana when she was 6 years old. She then moved back to the U.S. at the age of 12.

How can you follow Bozoma Saint John on social media?

You can follow Saint John on Instagram @badassboz.

What are some fun facts about Bozoma Saint John?

Not only is Saint John known for her marketing career, she’s also the creator of “The Bad Ass Workshop,” which seeks to empower women by opening up their “boundaries for career, health and wellness, lifestyle, relationships, goals and so much more.” She was also listed on Forbes’ “Most Influential CMO” in 2021.

What’s Bozoma Saint John’s zodiac sign?

Bozoma Saint John was born on Jan. 21, which makes her an Aquarius.