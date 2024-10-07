Who Is Keiarna Stewart, the Newest ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Cast Member?

She was previously a “friend of the show,” but she’s ready to take her crown as the newest housewife

Keiarna Stewart of "The Real Housewives of Potomac" Season 9 (Bravo)
Keirna Stewart has left the “friend of the show” title behind and is stepping into her role as “The Real Housewives of Potomac” Season 9 newbie.

The last fans saw of Stewart was her involvement in a tussle with Ashley Darby’s friend, Deborah Williams. But this time around, she reclaiming her time as a full cast member.

Here’s Bravo’s official Season 9 bio for Keiarna Stewart:

“Keiarna Stewart is trying to put the past behind her, but some wounds take longer to heal than others. While Keiarna works on building her relationship with the women, her plate is full. She’s running her business and launching a new skin care line. At the same time, she’s moving in with her man, Gregory, but things become challenging when his expectations are not met.”

Here’s everything to know about Keiarna Stewart.

What is Keiarna Stewart occupation?

Keiarna Stewart is the founder and owner of beauty and wellness medical spa KStewart.

Is Keiarna Stewart a mother?

It’s unclear if Keiarna Stewart has children or not.

Is Keiarna Stewart married?

No, Keiarna Stewart isn’t married. However, she does have a boyfriend named Gregory.

Where is Keiarna Stewart from?

Keiarna Stewart is from Baltimore, Maryland.

How can you follow Keiarna Stewart on social media?

You can follow Keiarna Stewart on Instagram @iamkstewart.

What are some fun facts about Keiarna Stewart?

Some fun facts about Keirna Stewart are that she started a full-service hair salon at age 23, and she loves traveling, shopping and fine dining. And while this is Stewart’s first time on the show as a housewife, she previously appeared in Season 8 of “RHOP” as a friend of the show.

What is Keiarna Stewart’s zodiac sign?

Keiarna Stewart is a Sagittarius.

When does “The Real Housewives of Potomac” premiere?

“The Real Housewives of Potomac” returns for Season 9 on Sunday, Oct. 6, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

Raquel ‘Rocky’ Harris

Raquel “Rocky” Harris is an American multimedia journalist and producer working as a reporter at TheWrap. She previously served as a senior multiplatform reporter for Forbes. Some of Raquel’s producing credits include former daytime talk show “The Real” and the nationally-syndicated talk show “Dr. Phil.” In addition, her print and on-camera work has been featured…

