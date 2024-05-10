Whoopi Goldberg has been the moderator of “The View” since 2007, this year marking her 17th at the table. But according to the ABC moderator, she liked the show “better before,” when she and her cohosts didn’t have to “hedge” their thoughts as much.

Appearing on Friday’s episode of “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?” on Max, Whoopi talked to the CNN anchor about her new memoir, her thoughts on marriage, her time on “The View” and more. With regards to the talk show, Wallace’s question was simple: “How do you like it?”

“I liked it better before,” she admitted. “Because there was not — people didn’t assume that you were starting out to be nasty, or horrible, or saying stuff. You used to say something and somebody would say, ‘Well, actually, that’s not so.’ And you could make that adjustment. Or you could say, ‘Well, here’s — this is why I thought about it this way.’”

She continued, “You can’t do that anymore. Nobody wants to hear what you were thinking. They’re only saying ‘That’s what you said! And that must mean that your whole life is that.’ It’s like, wow.”

When Wallace noted that that idea goes back to “the weaponization of opinion,” a topic that comes up elsewhere in the interview, Whoopi readily agreed, and added that, now, she and the other cohosts have to be very delicate on every single topic.

“I feel like now you’re always having to hedge what you say because you don’t want to piss people off,” she said. “You don’t want to upset them.”

At that, Wallace gave the host the opening to touch on anything that might be making her mad, but she deflected. Conceding that there are specific things she’s mad about, Whoopi wouldn’t get specific, telling Wallace with a laugh that if she did, “it’s only gonna be a problem.”

You can watch Whoopi’s thoughts on “The View” in the video clip above.

A new episode of “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?” is available every Friday morning on Max.