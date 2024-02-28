When Disney acquired Star India in the $71.3 billion acquisition of Fox’s entertainment assets in 2019, the company was optimistic about the chance to expand into the India market as it ramped up its streaming ambitions.

But five years later, the growth of Star has not panned out the way the House of Mouse had hoped, putting it in a sticky position as the India business has operated at a loss and bled millions of subscribers.

In an effort to turn things around, the entertainment giant is teaming up with Reliance Industries — the owner of Disney+ Hotstar’s biggest competitor in the country — to create an $8.5