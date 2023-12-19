Universal Sets DreamWorks Animation’s ‘The Wild Robot’ For September Release

DreamWorks will adapt the 2016 bestselling children’s book about a shipwrecked robot that learns to survive in the wild

The Wild Robot
DreamWorks The Wild Robot © 2023 DreamWorks Animation LLC. All Rights Reserved. Visual art by Raymond Zibach, production designer

Universal Pictures announced on Tuesday that DreamWorks Animation will adapt the 2016 children’s book “The Wild Robot,” with a release set for Sept. 20, 2024.

Chris Sanders, who co-wrote and directed “Lilo & Stitch” and “How to Train Your Dragon” alongside Dean DeBlois, will direct the film with Jeff Hermann producing. The film follows a robot named ROZZUM — or “Roz” for short — who is shipwrecked on an island must learn to adapt to the harsh surroundings, gradually building relationships with the animals on the island and becoming the adoptive parent of an orphaned gosling.

“The Wild Robot,” which was written by Peter Brown, received a Caldecott Honor in 2016 and reached the top of the New York Times‘ Bestsellers List. The book also spawned a pair of sequel novels, “The Wild Robot Escapes” and “The Wild Robot Protects.”

“The Wild Robot” joins a September release slate that includes Paramount’s animated film “Transformers One,” Warner Bros.’ “Beetlejuice 2,” and Lionsgate’s ‘Saw XI.” Universal will also release another DreamWorks Animation title, “Kung Fu Panda 4,” in theaters on March 8.

