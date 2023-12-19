Colbert, Kimmel, Fallon and More Late Night Hosts ‘Profoundly Disappointed’ in Emmys Decision Not to Air Writing Category

Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, and more all lent their voices — and signatures — to a letter demanding reinstatement of the presentation of the “Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series/Special” categories in the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards telecast, set for January.

“As hosts and former hosts of series eligible for the Emmy Awards’ “Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series/Special” categories, we are profoundly disappointed by the Television Academy’s decision to not present this award during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards’ televised ceremony on January 15, 2024,” the letter addressed to Television Academy chairman and CEO Cris Abrego and president and CEO Maury McIntyre, as well as Fox Entertainment’s CEO Rob Wade and Entertainment President Michael Thorn states.

“Our programs could not exist without the tremendous work of our writers – as proven by the writers’ strike that shut down late night television for 148 days,” it continues. “The Academy’s decision devalues their work, and our series, by sidelining writers from being honored during the Emmys’ main telecast.”

The letter’s signatories include Colbert, Fallon, Meyers, Michael Che, Adam Conover, Sam Jay, Bomani Jones, Colin Jost, Jimmy Kimmel,

Trevor Noah, John Oliver, Amber Ruffin, Jon Stewart and Robin Thede.

Additionally, over 1,400 Writers Guild of America Members have signed a petition urging for the category’s reinstatement as well, including Rachel Bloom, Leslie Jones, Ray Romano, Roy Wood Jr. and more.

“Writing is the bedrock of variety programming, and it is unthinkable that the Television Academy would choose to sideline our contribution to the genre only months after writers spent 148 days on strike to receive the recognition we deserve for the work we help create,” the petition reads. “The Academy’s decision to erase the variety writing award from the Primetime EmmyAwards broadcast dismisses writing as the foundation for excellence in television, and devalues our profession as a whole.”

The move comes just weeks after the WGA called out the Television Academy for deciding to remove the category from the broadcast, saying they did so “without any justification or defensible reason.”

This year’s nominees for “Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special” include “Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter and Love,” “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage,” “John Mulaney: Baby J,” “Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer” and “Would It Kill You to Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant & John Early.”

Representatives for the Television Academy did not immediately return TheWrap’s request for comment.