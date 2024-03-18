‘Wish’ Sets April Streaming Date on Disney+

Walt Disney Animation Studios announced Monday that the musical feature “Wish,” which made more than $250 at the global box office, will premiere on the Disney+ streaming service in April.

The film takes place in the fictional town of Rosas wherein the charming King Magnifico (voiced by Chris Pine) is able to grant people’s wishes. But when local girl Asha (Ariana DeBose) discovers what Magnifico really does with the wishes, it’s up to her and a fallen star to stop him and save the town.

“Wish” is directed by Oscar-winning director Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn, and produced by Peter Del Vecho and Juan Pablo Reyes Lancaster Jones. Jennifer Lee and Allison Moore wrote the script. Julia Michaels and Benjamin Rice provided the film’s original song with a score by composer Dave Metzger.

During an interview with TheWrap back in January, co-director Buck said it was a challenge to honor Disney’s entire centennial in just one film. “The goal was there. It all stemmed from: How do we celebrate our legacy and yet also celebrate the future? My dream would be that if people come out of this movie, they would say, ‘Wow, that feels like one of the classics, but it feels new,’” Buck said. “You get that feeling of both.” He added that it became a question of, “Can we embrace our legacy but also embrace the CG, so that it’s not just one or the other?”

“Wish” would amass $253.2 million in global box office. TheWrap’s review summed up the film as “for a company that’s come so far, it’s frustrating that the story within “Wish” feels so thin. That being said, go and soak it in. The songs and character will stick with you far longer.”

You can stream “Wish” on Disney+ starting April 3.