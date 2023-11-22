One year ago, Walt Disney Animation suffered one of the biggest bombs in its 100-year history with “Strange World,” leading to the worst Thanksgiving weekend the box office had seen since 1999. Now the studio is back with its 100th anniversary film “Wish,” and both Disney and cinemas really need it to be a holiday season hit, with projections showing it will gross around $50 million from 3,700+ theaters over the five-day holiday weekend.

Disney’s rocky centennial year at the box office has been well documented. On the bright side, 20th Century’s “Avatar: The Way of Water” got the year off to a great start, earning $2.32