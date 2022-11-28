strange world

"Strange World" (Disney)

How ‘Strange World’ Is Set to Lose $100 Million-Plus as Disney’s Biggest Animated Bomb in 20 Years

by | November 28, 2022 @ 6:00 AM

Two decades ago, another Disney sci-fi animated film, ”Treasure Planet“ hit theaters on Thanksgiving and immediately crashed
Disney Animation has not had a good year. The studio has followed disappointing box office for last summer’s “Toy Story” spinoff “Lightyear” with the big-screen bomb “Strange World” that is projected by analysts to cost the studio $100 million-plus as one of Disney’s biggest failures ever.

The flop is so big that it is on par with another historic bomb that the studio released on Thanksgiving weekend two decades ago: “Treasure Planet,” the most prominent in a string of theatrical busts that helped lead to the ouster of then-CEO Michael Eisner and paved the way for the rise of Bob Iger, who is now returning to take charge of Disney after the brief, tumultuous reign of Bob Chapek. Unlike Eisner and “Treasure Planet,” “Strange World” doesn’t entirely fall on Chapek’s shoulders. (The new film had been in development under Disney Animation head Jennifer Lee prior to Chapek’s rise as CEO.)

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

