Disney/20th Century’s “Avatar: The Way of Water” has now passed “Avengers: Infinity War” on the all-time global box office list to now stand as the fifth highest grossing film worldwide before inflation adjustment.



The sequel added $8.8 million on Wednesday, bringing its total to $603 million domestic and $2.05 billion worldwide. This weekend, it will pass the $2.07 billion total of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” to take the No. 4 spot on the all-time global charts.

Domestically, “Avatar 2” sits in the No. 13 slot on the all-time charts and needs approximately $20 million to crack the top 10. The No. 10 spot is currently held by Marvel Studios’ “The Avengers,” which grossed $623 million in 2012.



Director James Cameron is now the first filmmaker to direct three films that have grossed over $2 billion worldwide, with “The Way of Water” joining the first “Avatar,” which has a lifetime gross of $2.9 billion, and “Titanic,” which has a $2.19 billion lifetime gross with a 25th anniversary re-release coming later this year.



“Avatar” star Zoe Saldana is also now the first actor to appear in four $2 billion films, having played the Na’vi warrior Neytiri in the “Avatar” films and Guardians of the Galaxy member Gamora in “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame.”