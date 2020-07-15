‘Wishbone’ Feature Film in the Works From Universal Pictures and Mattel

Universal Pictures is developing a live-action film version of the iconic children’s TV show “Wishbone” alongside toymaker Mattel, the two announced on Wednesday.

The TV show, which ran on PBS from 1996 through 2001, followed Wishbone, a Jack Russell terrier, who would daydream about being in some of the most famous and cherished literary moments that often mirrored his family’s real-life situations. Mattel’s film division, which got off the ground in 2018, is rebooting “Wishbone” into a modern, four-quadrant comedy.

Roy Parker, writer of The Blacklist’s screenplay “This House is Not for Sale,” will write the script.

“Our deep library of iconic franchises continues to offer cinematic storytelling opportunities,” executive producer and head of Mattel Films Robbie Brenner said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to be working with Peter Farrelly, Roy Parker and Universal to take the beloved dog classic into a new direction with a modern reimagination of the franchise.”

Mattel Films is producing “Wishbone” alongside Academy Award-winner Peter Farrelly (“Green Book,” “There’s Something About Mary”). Brenner, along with supervising producer Kevin McKeon, will lead the project for Mattel Films, and Lexi Barta, director of development, will oversee the project for Universal Pictures.

“Wishbone” marks the first collaboration between Mattel and Universal and is the ninth Mattel Films project in development

Along with “Wishbone,” Mattel’s other project in development include ones based on American Girl, Barbie — which is set to star Margot Robbie — Barney, Hot Wheels, Magic 8 Ball, Major Matt Mason, Masters of the Universe and View-Master.

Peter Farrelly is represented by Jeff Okin at Anonymous, Creative Artists Agency and Cindy Farrelly Gesner at Lichter Grossman Nichols Adler Feldman & Clark. Roy Parker is represented by Creative Artists Agency, Grandview and Adam Cooper at Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.