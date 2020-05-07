WME Agent Duncan Millership Exits to Join Anonymous Content as a Manager

Amid reports of huge layoffs looming at WME, partner and agent Duncan Millership has left the agency for Anonymous Content, where he will take the position of manager.

During his time at WME, Millership’s clients included Hugh Jackman, Richard Madden, Matthew Rhys, Pedro Pascal, Nick Jonas, Helena Bonham Carter, Jonathan Pryce, Alfred Molina, Jesse Spencer, Kevin McKidd, Jessica Brown Findlay, Damson Idris, Tom Hollander, and Dan Levy.

Previously, Millership served as head of the talent division at United Agents in the United Kingdom, before moving to Los Angeles in 2009 and joining Management 360 as a talent manager. He joined WME in 2011.

Millership’s exit comes during a rough period for WME, which will begin laying off and furloughing staffers across the agency on Monday; about 20% of employees are expected to be impacted.

“WME is reducing its workforce by approximately 20% as a result of COVID-19’s impact on our business. We appreciate the contributions of our former colleagues, and out of respect for their privacy, we will not be commenting on the status of specific employees,” a spokesperson for WME said. “While we are making these difficult decisions now to safeguard our business, we believe in the resilience of our team and our industry.”