Blumhouse’s ‘Wolf Man’ Trailer Reinvents a Universal Monster Classic

Universal’s “Wolf Man” returns.

The new movie, producd by Jason Blum and his Blumhouse Productions shingle, arrives in theaters on January 17, 2025. But a brand-new teaser, perfectly timed for spooky season, shines a light on what to expect from the latest iteration of the story that first arrived in 1941. Watch the trailer below.

More of a teaser than anything else, this new “Wolf Man” stars Christopher Abbott as Lawrence “Larry” Talbot, the character played by Lon Chaney Jr. in the original film and most recently potrayed by Benicio del Toro in 2010’s “The Wolfman.” In this iteration, he’s a young husband and father who is attempting to protect his family from a nocturnal creature. Julia Garner (“Ozark”), who also appears in a “Rosemary’s Baby” prequel for Paramount+ this fall, is his wife.

“Wolf Man” comes to us courtesy of Leigh Whannell, who directed and co-wrote the screenplay. Whannell last reinvented a classic Universal Monsters character with 2020’s excellent “The Invisible Man.” Previously, Universal had attempted a Marvel Cinematic Universe-style approach to its classic Universal Monsters dubbed the Dark Universe. (They had a cool logo for it and everything.) But after “The Mummy,” a big budget summer movie starring Tom Cruise, disappointed, the expansive plan for the shared universe was scrapped, in favor of smaller, unconnected stories.

This new version of “Wolf Man” made waves earlier this week when a version of the character appeared at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort.

“Wolf Man” hits theaters on Jan. 17, 2025.