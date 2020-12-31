Wonder Woman 1984 Patty Jenkins Gal Gadot

Wonder Woman 1984 Golden Eagle Armor Poster

How Private Screenings Boosted ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ to Pandemic-Record Box Office

by and | December 31, 2020 @ 6:00 AM

“It’s a sort of unusual moviegoer choice that has suddenly gained a surprising amount of traction,” Comscore analyst Paul Dergarabedian says

“Wonder Woman 1984” earned the largest domestic opening weekend at the box office since the COVID-19 pandemic began, thanks in part to a new revenue source during the cash-strapped chaos of 2020: private screenings.

Distribution execs at Warner Bros. say that more than 10,000 theaters in North America were booked for private screenings by moviegoers hoping to see the DC blockbuster on the big screen, without having to worry about catching COVID-19 from a stranger in the same auditorium. In total, those screenings accounted for 12% of the film’s $16.7 million opening, or just under $2 million.

Jeremy Fuster

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com

Diane Haithman

Diane Haithman

Senior Entertainment Business Reporter • diane@thewrap.com • @dhaithman

