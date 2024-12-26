The Academy Women’s Luncheon and Chanel Celebrate Women Filmmakers at the Academy Museum

The Academy Women’s Luncheon and Chanel celebrate women filmmakers, the 82nd annual Golden Globes celebrates this year’s first-time nominees, Hotel Jerome in Aspen teams up with Aero and Max Mara, a new Rolex boutique lands in Beverly Hills and The West Hollywood Edition unveils a festive installation by artist Becky Hearn.

Selena Gomez and Janet Yang (Source: Getty Images)

The Academy Women’s Luncheon, in partnership with Chanel, celebrates women filmmakers

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, in partnership with Chanel, hosted the Academy Women’s Luncheon at the Academy Museum earlier this month. The annual event brought together women from all facets of the filmmaking community Dec. 10 to celebrate the Academy Gold Fellowship for Women, the Academy’s program to support emerging women filmmakers.

The luncheon was attended by Academy governors and board members, along with Amy Adams, Pamela Anderson, Awkwafina, Ruth E. Carter, Joan Chen, Gia Coppola, Ava DuVernay, Erin Foster, Gal Gadot, Ariana Grande, Eve Hewson, Regina King, Mila Kunis, Connie Nielsen, Sarah Paulson, June Squibb, Olivia Wilde and Rita Wilson.

The afternoon featured opening remarks by Academy president Janet Yang, followed by Academy Executives Branch governor Pam Abdy, who presented this year’s Gold Fellowships for Women to Iranian writer, director and producer Raha Amirfazli (U.S. fellow) and Iranian actress, director, writer and producer Shadi Karamroudi (non-U.S. fellow). Emmy- and Grammy-nominated actor, recording artist and producer Selena Gomez delivered a keynote presentation.

Eve Hewson and Awkwafina (Source: Getty Images)

“Today, we celebrated the power and unity of women in film as we came together from every discipline within our industry to honor emerging women filmmakers who are inspiring the future of cinema,” Yang said. “A special thank you to our partner Chanel for its generous support and shared commitment to amplifying the voices of talented women filmmakers worldwide. Together, we continue to break barriers and empower the next generation of women in our industry.”

As part of the Academy’s global talent development and inclusion work, the Gold Fellowship for Women is a one-year program that combines support, personalized mentorship and access to once-in-a-lifetime networking opportunities for emerging women filmmakers to further their pursuits in the field of cinema. The Academy currently awards two fellowships annually, one to a U.S.-based filmmaker and one to a non-U.S.-based filmmaker.

The partnership between Chanel and the Academy Gold Fellowship for Women reflects the House’s deep commitment to the art of film and to nurturing the next generation of women filmmakers. Since its inception, the French luxury fashion house has been intrinsically linked to the world of cinema. Founder and visionary Gabrielle Chanel worked with the leading filmmakers of her time, drawing inspiration from and supporting her fellow artistic peers. Her legacy of fostering creativity lives on through the company’s enduring dedication to this art form and to the evolution of women’s voices in the industry.

Adam Brody and Zoe Saldaña (Source: Gilbert Flores/PMC for Golden Globes)

The Golden Globes celebrates this year’s first-time nominees at The Maybourne Beverly Hills

On Dec. 17, the 82nd Annual Golden Globes celebrated this year’s first-time nominees with an inaugural celebration at The Maybourne Beverly Hills.

The celebration was held to recognize first-time nominees as they embark on awards season and brought together rising and established talent, tastemakers and influential leaders to celebrate this milestone in their career.

The luncheon commenced with a toast from Golden Globes president Helen Hoehne, who recognized nominees including Adam Brody, Ariana Grande, Hiroyuki Sanada, Jordan K. Johnson, Kathryn Hahn, Mikey Madison, Pamela Anderson, Robbie Williams and Zoe Saldaña.

Kathryn Hahn, Robbie Williams and Pamela Anderson (Source: Michael Buckner /PMC for Golden Globes)

“Being a first-time nominee is a moment you’ll never forget,” Hoehne said. “It’s a culmination of hard work and an unwavering commitment to your craft. It’s also a reminder of why you began this journey – to tell stories that matter.”

Swarovski provided the glittering holiday tablescapes along with individual custom Golden Globes crystal chatons, placed on each attendee’s place setting, as guests enjoyed an intimate luncheon in the private Mayfair Room crafted by executive chef Damon Gordon. Each nominee was also presented with bespoke spa packages to experience at The Maybourne Spa, Los Angeles’ largest luxury wellness oasis.

Hanneke Skerath, Doug Aitken and Olivia Marciano (Source: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images)

Marciano Art Foundation celebrates the opening of “Lightscape” and “Quaternion”

On Dec. 14, Marciano Art Foundation hosted an opening reception for “Lightscape” by Doug Aitken and “Quaternion” by Andrew Zebulon and Kristen Wentrcek with guests from the fields of art, design and philanthropy. The evening celebrated the opening of “Lightscape” in the 13,000-square-foot Theater Gallery and “Quaternion” in the new MAF Library exhibition space.

Guests included Marciano Art Foundation director Hanneke Skerath; art collectors David and Mary Klaus Martin, Sybil Robson Orr, Anton and Jennifer Segerstrom, Alan Hergott and Curt Shepard, and Catherine and Jeffrey Soros; artists Aitken, Lita Albuquerque, Sam Falls, Kim Gordon, Shio Kusaka, Liz Larner, Shana Lutker, Maysha Mohamedi, Jim Shaw, Wentrcek, Jonas Wood and Zebulon; along with Benjamin Critton, Jeffrey Deitch, Oliver English, Sonia Eram, Casey Fremont, Ron Finley, Frederick Fisher, Peter Goulds, Heidi Korsavong, Shaun Caley Regen and Gelila Assefa Puck.

During the event, guests enjoyed the Los Angeles Philharmonic’s Joanne Pearce Martin performing “Mad Rush” by Philip Glass, followed by members of the L.A. Master Chorale performing from the mezzanine, accompanied by LAMC artistic director Grant Gershon on piano. Guests also enjoyed a viewing of “Transmissions: Selections From the Marciano Collection,” now installed on the third floor of MAF.

Source: West Hollywood Edition

The West Hollywood Edition partners with artist Becky Hearn on a festive installation

The West Hollywood Edition has unveiled a festive partnership with multidisciplinary artist, photographer and florist Becky Hearn for the hotel’s 2024 holiday installation: “The Tree of Memory.”

Renowned for her creative work within the music and fashion industries, including collaborations with fashion retailers FWRD and Revolve, as well as her floral design studio, Hearn brings her visual storytelling aptitude to the Edition’s Sunset Strip outpost this season.

Hearn’s unique take on the traditional Christmas tree is a masterful presentation of floral composition and thoughtful design, inviting guests and viewers to interact with the immersive display.

“The Tree of Memory” presents an immersive installation that reimagines a conventional floral arrangement into a sculptural masterpiece, while incorporating a digital media element: an integrated video camera that projects subjects on a display screen. The engaging experience will invite guests and viewers to interact with the tree, extending an opportunity to create and capture memories of one’s own.

“The goal is to transform the familiar symbol of the Christmas tree into an interactive experience where guests become a part of the artwork. By offering a personalized, branded moment, ‘The Tree of Memory’ reflects my work as a director and photographer, where natural beauty and visual storytelling converge,” Hearn said.

The installation will live in the hotel’s lobby and is on-view to the public until New Year’s Eve.

Source: Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection

Hotel Jerome partners with Aero and Max Mara for the ultimate luxury holiday getaway

Hotel Jerome in Aspen, a Auberge Resorts Collection property, has launched a partnership with Aero, the premier book-by-the-seat jet service. The new package allows for guests to travel seamlessly from Los Angeles to the heart of ski country, where outdoor adventures meet the epicenter of luxury and culture.

Located on Aspen’s main street, Hotel Jerome is a 135-year-old historic landmark that has withstood the test of time to become a generational tradition. The first hotel west of the Mississippi River to have hot running water, indoor plumbing and an elevator, it is now a luxury 99-room hotel that has become the heartbeat of Aspen.

The Hotel Jerome offers world class activity programming, Michelin-approved signature restaurant Prospect, a roster of fashion house collaborations and a revolving door of athletes, creatives, artists, tastemakers and designers.

Source: Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection

This season, the hotel is also welcoming back Italian designer Max Mara for a collaboration filled with the magic of the festive season. Guests can discover signature Max Mara moments as they enter the historic lobby, along with twinkling lights and cozy touches thoughtfully placed throughout the Aspen landmark.

The winter wonderland will feature interactive experiences and exclusive events, along with the chance to shop the Max Mara pop-up boutique in the storied Aspen Times building and enjoy seasonal treats in the Max Mara Holiday Cafe in the Winter Garden.

The pop-up is open now through Jan. 5.

Jean-Frédéric Dufour, Roger Federer and Beverly Hills Mayor Lester Friedman (Source: Rolex)

A new Rolex boutique opens in Gearys on Rodeo Drive

A new Rolex Boutique has opened at Gearys in Beverly Hills. The 6,200-square-foot boutique boasts an impressive storefront featuring a custom green twisted-glass decorative façade referencing Rolex’s iconic Oyster, the world’s first waterproof wristwatch.

Rolex brand ambassador Roger Federer turned out to officially open the three-story boutique earlier this month, which features a striking circular staircase topped by a suspended chandelier, a feature wall showcasing a custom stucco of the Los Angeles skyline with blended colors reminiscent of the California sunset and an iconic green marble wall.

The second floor houses multiple watchmakers to better assist with client needs and areas showcasing information on the company, the product, the brand’s support of sports and the arts and Perpetual Planet, while the rooftop offers an opportunity for clients to relax and socialize during their visit.

A Beverly Hills institution for nearly 95 years, Gearys is a renowned luxury retail destination by discovering and showcasing an assortment of luxury brands from around the world and a curation of the finest collections of dinnerware, crystal stemware, home décor, gifts and the most coveted pieces in jewelry and timepieces.

Headquartered in Geneva, Rolex is an independent Swiss watch manufacturer recognized the world over for its expertise and the quality of its products.

Source: Nash Howe

District Vision and New Balance unveil their latest collaboration

District Vision, the Los Angeles-based company that designs athletic apparel and eyewear for mindful athletes, has collaborated with New Balance on a new trail running shoe.

For their fourth partnership, The Trail Running Shoe emphasizes hand-drawn, organic contours over geometric precision, creating a dynamic yet crafted aesthetic reminiscent of the early 2000s running shoe.

The base print material is translucent ReGrind, a proprietary New Balance recycled compound sourced from car tires and running shoe soles, layered with 3D and rubberized prints for added depth and durability. Key details include a red dot beside the “N,” nodding to the brand’s Japanese eyewear endeavors, and an oversized co-branded woven tongue label. A subtle halftone print enriches the bottom mesh layer.

The outsole employs Vibram EcoStep Natural technology. Colors are derived from naturally occurring substances: charcoal-based pigments (Carbo Ligni) for the Black design and a titanium dioxide/charcoal blend for the Bone option. The sole composition incorporates over 90% petroleum-free materials, highlighting an intentional focus on reducing environmental impact through advanced material science.

The Trail Running Shoe comes in two colors (Black and Bone) and retails for $195. It is available now at districtvision.com and newbalance.com, along with select retailers internationally.

