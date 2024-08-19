The Best SoCal Staycation Destinations for an End-of-Summer Fling

Summer is not over yet, so this week we’ve rounded up five luxury getaways within two hours of Los Angeles for a last hurrah. From yachting adventures along the coastline, summer book clubs, relaxing beach stays and cookout experiences, here are the best last minute destination experiences right on your doorstep.

Source: Riva Yacht

Go on a yachting adventure with the Georgian Hotel

The recently revitalized Georgian Hotel has introduced a summer series of maritime adventures on board a Riva 63 yacht for guests, departing from Marina Del Rey. Boasting three staterooms with three bathrooms, a fully equipped kitchen, washer/dryer amenities, cockpit loudspeakers, satellite television and a menu of catering options, guests can set sail on a half- or full-day yacht adventure to destinations such as Malibu and Catalina.

The Stay Local package, which starts at $6,000, includes a half-day ocean trip for up to 10 guests with chilled champagne. The Crown Jewel package, which starts at $9,000, includes a half-day yachting excursion for up to 10 guests followed by an Italian Coastal-inspired meal by chef David Almany at The Georgian Room, the hotel’s recently revived basement Italian steakhouse. Included with the package is a stay for two in the First Lady suite, which overlooks the ocean. The Go Far package, starting at $12,000, offers an eight-hour adventure for up to 10 guests, chilled champagne and a stop off on Catalina Island.

Steps away from the Santa Monica Pier, The Georgian relaunched in spring 2023 and offers 84 guest rooms, including 28 one-bedroom suites, an oceanview terrace restaurant and lobby bar; a basement Italian steakhouse and bar, gym, gallery space and a library.

Reservations can be made via events@thegeorgian.com.

Source: Ojai Valley Inn

Play house at the Ojai Valley Inn’s Casa Elar villa

This iconic resort, that has counted Audrey Hepburn and Clark Gable among its guests, is known for its Spanish-style casitas dotted over a beautifully landscaped 200 acres nestled at the feet of the Topa-Topa mountains.

Boasting a championship golf course, four swimming pools, tennis courts, three restaurants including The Farmhouse at Ojai Valley (a one-of-a-kind epicurean destination with a guest chef series featuring the likes of Michelin Star chef Akira Back, James Beard-winning chef and restauranteur Jon Yoa and Felix’s Evan Funke), a pub, an award-winning spa and movie nights under the stars, you never need to leave the property.

The resort has 305 hotel rooms, many with fireplaces, private balconies or patios overlooking the golf course and surrounding mountains. But the newly renovated, fully serviced and staffed Casa Elar villa – featuring four bedrooms, a private fitness center and pool, library with built-in bar and entertainment facilities and a staff apartment over the two-car garage – will allow you to experience the town like a (celebrity) local.

Source: Malibu Beach Inn

Bask by the ocean with billionaires at the Malibu Beach Inn

Located off the iconic Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu Beach Inn is a five-star boutique hotel offering panoramic ocean views and access to Carbon (aka “Billionaire’s”) Beach. A Leading Hotels of the World and Virtuoso property, each of the 47 guest rooms have private balconies with ocean views, luxury Bamford toiletry products, Toto toilets, Italian Bellino linens, nightly Vosges Chocolate artisan pillow treats and pre-mixed cocktails and wine from the hotel’s award-winning wine program in the minibar.

The property’s public spaces were created by celebrity interior designer Waldo Fernandez and feature artworks including Donald Sultan’s iconic poppies and prints by Robert Indiana and Jasper Johns, while the Carbon Beach Club restaurant serves locally sourced California cuisine utilizing only the freshest ingredients from One Gun Ranch and resident farmers’ markets.

The hotel has also partnered with the neighboring Cure Spa to offer an End Of Summer Wellness experience that includes a specialized IV infusion, a 60-minute hydrafacial and a K18 Molecular Repair Scalp Treatment to help you return to work with a glow.

Source: Resort at Pelican Hill

Live la dolce vita (no passport required) at the Resort at Pelican Hill

Spanning 504 acres with sweeping views of the Pacific, two expansive 36-hole golf courses, luxury bungalow and villa accommodations and an award-winning spa, the Italian-inspired Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Beach offers an extensive menu of summer programming.

Start the morning off with a Reef Point nature hike or yoga class. Spend the day trying your hand at quintessential summer sports including lawn bowling, badminton and croquet; learn the art of bocce with experts from Beach City Bocce; join the summer book club for adults curated by Lido Village Books; or shop the italian Mercato, an open-air showcase of local artisans.

While away the afternoon over the hotel’s Tuscan Terrazza Tea with finger sandwiches, olive scones, mini desserts, Italian preserves, Prosecco, Franciacorta or a mimosa. Finish the day enjoying golden hour with an aperitivo that includes a selection of bruschetta made with ingredients sourced from local farms, Campari, Negroni, Aperol or gin-inspired cocktails.

Source: Alisal Ranch

Get in touch with your wild (West) side at Alisal Ranch

Immerse yourself in nature at this 10,500-acre luxury working ranch just 36 miles northeast of Santa Barbara. Featuring 73 guest cottages with Ralph Lauren fabrics and Pendleton accessories, the property boasts two 18-hole championship golf courses, six tennis courts, pickleball courts and a spa. But the real attractions here are the fly fishing, canoeing excursions on the 100-acre, spring-fed lake, trail rides and corral lessons on the ranch’s working horses and archery and axe throwing lessons.

Throughout summer and fall, the property also hosts a California Ranch Cookout series featuring a lineup of award-winning chefs from around the country who each use their own unique cooking styles to perform a live demonstration and prepare a feast of barbecued meats, grilled sides, seafood, roasted veggie dishes, specialty desserts, signature cocktails and more.

On Aug. 24, Brian Redzikowski of Kettner Exchange in San Diego will showcase his culinary style that combines Asian flavors with classic French technique. The al fresco cookout also features live music, and dancing takes place at either the Rodeo Arena (following a one-of-a-kind California rodeo) or on the scenic Oval Lawn, both of which feature sweeping views of the beautiful rolling hills of Santa Ynez.

