Kyle Kuzma (Source: Jason Sean Weiss/ BFA)

David Yurman debuts its new docuseries at The Hollywood Athletic Club

American jeweler David Yurman debuted their new men’s campaign and three-part docuseries, featuring global ambassadors and professional basketball players Kyle Kuzma, D’Angelo Russell and Jalen Green, at an event in Hollywood last Tuesday.

Athletes, entertainment and fashion industry insiders, as well as friends of the house, including Teyana Taylor, Victoria Monet, Chase Stokes, Drew Starkey, Tyler Cameron, Ciara Miller, Toni Breidinger, Kahleah Copper, Kesha Mcleod, Paul George and Tezza Barton, gathered at The Hollywood Athletic Club for cocktails and spirits courtesy of Don Julio, hors d’oeuvres and DJ entertainment.

The historic gymnasium, which served as the first social club in Los Angeles, was reimagined into a collegiate event space. The brand’s signature men’s collections including the Curb Chain, Chevron and Spiritual Beads were on display while the new docuseries played on loop over the course of the evening.

David Yurman’s new campaign and docuseries is a progression of the brand’s continued efforts to reinforce its position as a leader in men’s jewelry. Like the players’ commitments to their craft, each of the jewelry collections embody the brand’s dedication to artistry and innovation. The campaign and docuseries can be viewed on davidyurman.com and will appear across global social channels and advertising campaigns throughout the summer and fall.

Founded in New York in 1980 by sculptor David Yurman and his painter and ceramicist wife, Sybil, the brand is today led by their son, Evan. David Yurman creates timeless yet contemporary collections for women and men defined by inspiration, innovation, consummate craftsmanship and Cable – the brand’s artistic signature.

Michael Massenburg Cultural Playground (Source: Iwan Baan)

The Los Angeles Clippers unveil public artworks at the Intuit Dome

Gillian Zucker, CEO of Halo Sports & Entertainment, unveiled six commissioned public artworks at Intuit Dome, the new home of the Los Angeles Clippers, last week. Transforming the campus into an inclusive gathering place, the world class murals, digital installations and sculpture made specifically for the site are a celebration of community and the power of creative spirit.

The public artworks include murals, digital installations and a sculpture created by L.A.-area artists Refik Anadol, Glenn Kaino, Patrick Martinez, Michael Massenburg, Kyungmi Shin and Jennifer Steinkamp. A seventh major commissioned artwork, by Charles Gaines, will be unveiled at a later date.

“We designed Intuit Dome to be a place that brings people together,” Zucker said. “When it came to our public art, we wanted to deliver a collection that is as compelling to people well-versed in art as it is to a novice viewer. We are eager to make these unique works from these amazing artists available to everyone when Intuit Dome opens in August.”

Adding to the creative experience, the Clippers commissioned MacArthur Foundation “genius grant” winner Walter J. Hood, founder and creative director of Hood Design Studio, to design the landscape of Intuit Dome’s campus. Internationally acclaimed fashion photographer and filmmaker Glen Luchford additionally created player portrait photographs to be installed inside the arena, and renowned visual artist Jonas Wood will design the L.A. Clippers City Edition uniforms and court. At opening, Intuit Dome will also feature an exhibition of photographs by Catherine Opie, on loan from MOCA Los Angeles.

The L.A. Clippers will move to Intuit Dome in Inglewood from the Crypto.com Arena in DTLA at the start of the 2024-25 season. The Clippers have played at Crypto.com Arena, formerly known as Staples Center, since 1999, sharing the venue with the Lakers and Kings. The $2 billion arena, which has 18,000 seats, promises to redefine the live sports experience and benefit the local community.

Source: Zegna

Zegna opens a Montecito outpost at the Rosewood Miramar Beach Resort

Zegna opened a luxury menswear concept store in Montecito in the five-star Rosewood Miramar Beach Resort on Thursday.

The new 500-square-foot boutique concept perfectly embodies the aesthetic of the brand: a harmonious blend of luxury and unparalleled craftsmanship. A reflection of Zegna’s refreshed identity under the artistic direction of Alessandro Sartori, the location embodies a style agenda that prioritizes contemporary design principles and the needs of the modern man.

A sophisticated interior welcomes customers; faithful to the brand’s legacy and artistry – which takes inspiration from Italian luxury lifestyles of the 1960s and ’70s – the store is complemented with Mariantonia Urru carpets, which are handcrafted for Zegna on the Italian island of Sardinia.

Shoppers will be able to discover the brand’s latest menswear collections, featuring luxury leisurewear staples and thoughtfully designed pieces that combine both style and pragmatism, catering effortlessly to the ever-changing needs of a contemporary lifestyle. A Made to Measure experience will also be available.

Founded over a century ago, by Ermenegildo Zegna in the town of Trivero in the Italian Alps, Zegna is one of the world’s leading luxury menswear brands renowned for its impeccable Italian craftsmanship, material expertise and a pioneering approach to creating in harmony with the natural world.

Zegna is open now at the Rosewood Miramar Beach Resort, 1759 S Jameson Lane, Montecito, 93108.

Chrissy Teigen, Mike Rosenthal, Jen Atkin and John Legend (Source: Charley Gallay/Getty Images)

John Legend and Mike Rosenthal celebrate their new foodie app: It’s Good

John Legend and Mike Rosenthal hosted an intimate dinner on July 10 at the Flamingo Estate in Los Angeles to celebrate their invite-only restaurant discovery and list-keeping app, It’s Good.

Guests including Chrissy Teigen, Jen Atkin, Shay Mitchell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Desi Perkins, Aimee Song, NBA player Harrison Barnes and The Bear culinary producer Courtney Storer attended the al fresco Wednesday night event.

James Beard Award-winning chef Sophia Roe, curated a decadent garden-to-table menu using sustainable produce from the estate’s gardens and local farms along with cocktail pairings of Tequila Don Julio’s Reposado, Blanco, Alma Miel, and 1942 varietals. Guests also enjoyed a personal guided tour of the estate grounds from founder Richard Christiansen.

The culinary-infused evening wrapped with a vibey playlist curated by Legend who sang along to some of his favorite music. “I’m so grateful for the community we’re building at It’s Good. We’re all about celebrating the best life has to offer and sharing our loves with others,” Legend said. “I look forward to many more nights like tonight.”

Founded by EGOT-winning artist and activist Legend and Rosenthal, photographer and husband of celebrity hairstylist and co-owner of Ouai haircare line Jen Atkin, It’s Good is a new invite-only restaurant discovery app reinventing how we save and share our favorite places to eat and drink.

The app is available now in the Apple App Store. For more information, visit itsgood.life.

(Source: Montblanc)

Montblanc to launch a new collection of four unisex fragrances

German luxury goods brand Montblanc will launch The Montblanc Collection next month: a line of new fragrances that pay tribute to the company’s rich heritage of creativity and craftsmanship.

Crafted from fine, precious ingredients, each of the four fragrances in the collection will reveal a different aspect of a legendary marque. Black Meisterstück is a tribute to incense, warmed up with notes of warm spices and precious wood. Patchouli Ink magnifies the intense dark and mysterious facet of patchouli softened in a veil of musks and woods. Extreme Leather exalts the character of a refined leather accord wrapped into the smoothness of iris and musky notes. Vetiver Glacier is a burst of freshness embodied by a combination of bergamot and sandalwood, enhanced by the invigorating fusion of black currant and lavandin.

The generous 125 mL bottle is shaped like a Montblanc glass ink bottle with a black lacquer cap crowned with the unmistakable Montblanc emblem in white. Along the side of the bottle, a metal strip recalls the clip of the Meisterstück (their iconic pen) etched with the name of the fragrance. Each fragrance will retail for $140.

“While our Maison’s story has been captured in many forms, this is the first time it has been told through the captivating medium of fragrance,” Montblanc creative director Marco Tomasetta said.

Founded in Berlin in 1906, the company is best known for its luxury writing instruments. Since 1993, Montblanc has been part of the Swiss Richemont group.

