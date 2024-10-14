Jake Bongiovi Wears All Banana Republic at His Tuscany Wedding to Millie Bobby Brown

Jake Bongiovi wears Banana Republic while wedding Millie Bobby Brown, Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse attend the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic, Nicky Hilton and Rebecca Vallance collaborate on a holiday capsule collection and Zendaya stylist Law Roach releases his first book.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi. Source: Banana Republic

Jake Bongiovi wears Banana Republic for his wedding to Millie Bobby Brown

Five months after tying the knot in Tuscany, American actor and model, Jake Bongiovi, and “Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown, finally shared the details of their wedding earlier this month.

While Brown opted for a custom lace Galia Lahav gown and an Oscar de la Renta veil for the ceremony, which was held at Villa Cetinale near Siena and officiated by actor Matthew Modine, Bongiovi opted for an array of looks from Banana Republic.

For the occasion, the actor wore the brand’s Barathea Italian Tuxedo jacket and pants, complemented by a Sauvo Silk Bow Tie and Mesi Leather Cap-Toe Oxfords. His groomsmen were likewise dressed in the Barathea Tuxedo jacket and pant, the Sauvo Silk Bow Tie, the Mesi Leather Cap-Toe Oxfords and slim tuxedo dress shirts.

Founded in 1978 in San Francisco, Banana Republic was purchased by The Gap in 1983.

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson (Source: BFA)

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse attend the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic

On Oct. 5, stars including Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse, Charles Melton, Quinta Brunson, Gavin Leatherwood, Storm Reid and Victoria Justice turned out to watch the 12th annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Will Rogers State Historic Park.

The Saturday event, sponsored by American Express, Hublot and Saratoga Spring Water, also debuted Veuve Clicquot’s new Rich and Rich Rosé cuvées, refreshing champagnes crafted to be served on ice or very chilled.

To kick off the day, Erin Palmer Ramirez performed the National Anthem and Danai Gurira threw the ceremonial ball toss.

Nacho Figueras (Source: BFA)

World-renowned polo player Nacho Figueras of Team Veuve Clicquot, and his wife, Delfina Blaquier, took on Team Will Rogers in an exciting, action-packed match. Team Veuve Clicquot won the game and Blaquier was awarded MVP.

Figueras first partnered with Veuve Clicquot in 2008 to draw attention to the sport with the first polo event taking place on Governors Island in New York. Prince Harry notably joined the team in 2010 and 2011 to raise money for his Sentebale charity.

Kris Jenner, Paris Hilton, Kathy Hilton, Nicky Hilton and Rebecca Vallance (Source: BFA)

Nicky Hilton and Rebecca Vallance celebrate their new holiday capsule collection

Nicky Hilton and Australian fashion designer Rebecca Valance threw a party hosted by luxury e-commerce platform MyTheresa at the Hilton’s Bel Air family home to celebrate the launch of their holiday capsule collection on Oct. 4.

Guests including Paris Hilton, Maria Bakalova, Rachel Zoe, Elisha Cuthbert, Anna Zuckerman, Jessica Hart, Kris Jenner, Kelly Osbourne and Stacey Bendet turned out to toast the 31-piece capsule collection of what Hilton dubs the ultimate party dress.

“No one loves dressing up for the holidays more than me,” Hilton said. “This collection celebrates the very best of a festive time of year. While making the collection and going through my favorite looks from Rebecca Vallance, we discovered we were drawn to a lot of the same design details and references, which was such an exciting and delightful process.”

Nicky Hilton (Source: BFA)

Nicky, Paris and Kathy Hilton all wore pieces from the drop to the Friday night party, which coincided with Nicky Hilton’s birthday, along with jewelry from the upcoming Kathy Hilton x Anna Zuckerman Holiday Collection.

Upon arrival, guests mingled over cocktails before moving onto an informal dinner. The night culminated in a surprise birthday cake followed by karaoke.

Source: Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton announces a new retail space at The Americana at Brand

French luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton has announced the opening of a new retail space at The Americana at Brand in Glendale.

Highlighting Louis Vuitton’s exemplary craftsmanship and legendary savoir-faire, the store offers a full suite of the Maison’s métiers, including men’s and women’s accessories, leather goods, ready-to-wear and shoes – as well as jewelry, fragrance and watches.

The space’s textured limestone façade gives way to the welcoming interior featuring pink onyx tables from Marbera and a custom recessed ceiling referencing inlaid mother-of-pearl with the classic Louis Vuitton motif.

Louis Vuitton’s commitment to bespoke creations is a focus for the store, a tradition that dates to the 19th century with the founding of the Maison. Hot stamping and engraving services are available to customize leather goods and fragrance bottles with individuals’ initials.

Source: Boujis Group

Chez Mia opens on the former Ago site in West Hollywood

Chez Mia, the latest restaurant from the Boujis Group, the Los Angeles-based hospitality group helmed by former “Ladies of London” Bravo stars Marissa and Matt Hermer, has opened in West Hollywood.

Located on the site that was formerly home to Ago, the restaurant was inspired by Marissa’s travels throughout Southern France and La Colombe d’Or in Saint Paul du Vence. From-the-farm ingredients and freshly caught seafood are the cornerstone of the restaurant’s simple yet refined menu, developed by culinary director Ivo Filho. Signature dishes include sustainably caught fish crudo, slow baked wild Gulf shrimp and whole fish, baked in salt and elegantly deboned table-side – a nod to an Ago favorite.

Chez Mia was designed in collaboration with Tom Parker of architecture and interior design firm Fettle. Employing rich textures, geometric patterns, blown glass and lush landscape design, the interior looks onto an open kitchen lined with chef’s counter seating, while the expansive garden is anchored by a sweeping outdoor bar.

The Boujis Group’s other restaurants include celebrity hotspot Olivetta in West Hollywood and The Draycott in Pacific Palisades.

Chez Mia is open daily for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch at 8478 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90069

Law Roach (Source: Loamis Media)

Image architect Law Roach celebrates the release of his first book

Celebrity stylist and image architect Law Roach celebrated the release of his first book, “How to Build a Fashion Icon,” at the West Hollywood Edition on Oct. 2.

Roach hosted an extravagant celebration for the release of his debut publication at Sunset, the hotel’s subterranean nightclub, following an in-conversation event moderated by Normani and Keke Palmer. He has also partnered with Edition hotels, the luxury global collection, to host signings, intimate dinners and vibrant events in New York and Miami.

In the book, which is described as part self-help guide, part manifesto, Roach shares the secrets of his creative approach, takes readers behind the scenes of his process and journey and reveals his tips, tricks and most memorable styling moments to show readers how to live their most iconic and fashionable lives.

Roach, whose celebrity clientele include Zendaya, Anya Taylor-Joy, Lewis Hamilton and Céline Dion, announced his retirement from styling in March 2023.

“Writing my own book was a liberating experience,” Roach said. “I discovered an innate sense of freedom through the process. It offered a unique form of creativity that was different from my other work … It gave me purpose after my retirement.”

