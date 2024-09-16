TheWrapBook Drops Its 2nd Edition and Giorgio Armani Launches Kith Menswear Collection

TheWrapBook releases its highly anticipated second edition, Giorgio Armani and Kith debut their first menswear collaboration, the California African American Museum presents “World Without End: The George Washington Carver Project,” and Villa Zegna pops up in Manhattan for NYFW.

Source: TheWrap

The second edition of TheWrapBook, “The Art of Television,” has landed

TheWrapBook, the biannual art book celebrating the art of entertainment, has released its highly anticipated second edition.

“The Art of Television” coincides with the Emmy Awards and showcases the season’s most noteworthy talent in television in collaboration with renowned and emerging artists.

This first-of-its kind book features potential Emmy contenders Elizabeth Debicki, Gary Oldman, Ayo Edebiri, Hiroyuki Sanada, Sandra Oh, Alison Brie, Dakota Fanning, Richard Gadd and more.

“TheWrapBook’s ‘The Art of Television’ edition is a testament to the extraordinary talent shaping today’s television landscape,” Sharon Waxman, founder and editor-in-chief of TheWrap, said. “By pairing Emmy contenders with visionary artists, we’re not just showcasing performers, but celebrating the creative synergy that makes television a true art form. TheWrapBook reflects our commitment to innovative storytelling and our passion for the industry we’ve covered for 15 years.”

As part of the launch, TheWrapBook will showcase artworks from the book at Nicodim Gallery in Los Angeles. The exhibition will run through Tuesday. An opening reception was held Sept. 12.

Buy TheWrapBook here.

Source: Kith

Giorgio Armani and Kith debut their first collaborative menswear collection

Italian luxury brand Giorgio Armani and Kith, the New York City lifestyle brand founded by Ronnie Fieg, have launched The Archetype, their first collaborative menswear collection.

Together, Giorgio Armani and Kith created four Archetypes, which served as the inspiration for the design of the products — The Artist, Entertainer, Traveler and Entrepreneur. Capsules were created for each Archetype category, comprised of their own fabrics, shapes and color palettes. Alongside the Archetype-specific capsules are ranges of footwear, graphic apparel and headwear.

“Even from our earliest conversations, I knew I wanted this collection to revolve around suiting,” Fieg said. “There are so many people around the world from different walks of life who have been influenced by Mr. Armani and who share the universal language of wearing a Giorgio Armani suit. This is how we came up with the concept of The Archetypes.”

The campaigns for the four capsule collections feature individuals who embody the spirit of their Archetype. The Artist stars acclaimed film director and longtime friend of Mr. Armani, Martin Scorsese. The Entertainer features actor and musician LaKeith Stanfield. The Traveler is portrayed by Hollywood leading man Pierce Brosnan, while The Entrepreneur features Kith founder Fieg.

For the launch, Giorgio Armani and Kith hosted a special pop-up experience at Townhouse on the Upper East Side for NYFW followed by a release at Giorgio Armani’s Sloane Street store in London for LFW.

On Friday, the collection was made available at select Giorgio Armani and Kith stores in the U.S. and Canada, along with a web launch at 11 a.m. EST on Armani.com as well as Kith.com and the Kith app. To celebrate Milan Fashion Week, the Giorgio Armani Milan store will then host another pop-up on Wednesday, located at Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II.

The final launch will occur Friday at select Kith and Giorgio Armani stores in Europe, Japan and Korea.

Hana Ward, “Pioneer of Possibility” – 2023. Oil on canvas, 72 x 58 in. (Source: Hana Ward and Ochi Projects)

The California African American Museum presents “World Without End: The George Washington Carver Project”

The California African American Museum (CAAM) has announced “World Without End: The George Washington Carver Project” will open Wednesday as part of the Southern California–wide Getty initiative PST ART: Art & Science Collide.

Featuring 30 artists and artist collectives and four archives, this mixed-media exhibition and accompanying catalogue examine the impact of George Washington Carver on contemporary art and science.

George Washington Carver was a pioneer of plant-based engineering and one of the nation’s earliest proponents of sustainable agriculture. A trained and practicing artist, Carver also used natural materials such as peanut- and clay-derived dyes and paints in his many weavings and still life paintings.

“World Without End” explores how contemporary artists and scientists working today engage with Carver’s ideas and interests. Alongside contemporary artworks, including newly created works by five artists, the exhibition features rarely seen archival material, including Carver’s paintings, drawings, laboratory equipment and notebooks.

Both the exhibition and its forthcoming catalogue, which includes previously unpublished material documenting Carver’s life and work at Tuskegee University, reframe and center Carver’s lasting impact on art and science.

“We are excited to present ‘World Without End: The George Washington Carver Project’ in conjunction with PST ART. Focusing on Carver, we can tell the rich stories of his dynamic practices as an artist, scientist, educator and activist living and working in the Jim Crow South. CAAM provides the perfect setting and context to share artworks, photographs, historical texts and artifacts to illuminate Carver’s radical vision,” Cameron Shaw, CAAM’s executive director and co-curator of the exhibition, said. “We also get to see Carver’s influence in the works by artists in the exhibition, including Terry Adkins, John Cage, Robert Colescott, Abigail DeVille, Karon Davis, Charles Gaines, Judson Powell, Noah Purifoy, Tavares Strachan, Henry Taylor, Hana Ward, Jack Whitten and many others.”

The exhibition will be on view until March 2, 2025, at CAAM, 600 State Dr., Exposition Park, Los Angeles 90037.

Source: Crate & Kids

Crate & Kids introduces the Timeless Children’s Collection with Jeremiah Brent

Crate & Kids, Crate & Barrel’s destination for high-quality modern baby, toddler and kids furniture and nursery decor, has launched its first collection with celebrated interior designer and TV personality Jeremiah Brent. Inspired by Brent’s playfully sophisticated vision for his own children’s spaces, the collection includes over 80 carefully curated pieces for children’s rooms made to collect, layer and last.

Jeremiah Brent for Crate & Kids features timeless lines and thoughtful silhouettes made to transition seamlessly with children as they get older. Incorporating evolved materials like high-gloss lacquer, wood grains and occasional pewter details that are not usually found in kid spaces, the collection was designed to create future heirlooms.

Jeremiah’s personal touches are embedded throughout, with meaningful symbols woven into the Gwen Cotton Crib Quilt and Embroidered Pillow, including an evil eye (a tattoo of Jeremiah’s), a Joshua tree (a symbol of hope), a hummingbird (a reminder of his grandmother’s garden) and mystical creatures (from his kid’s imagination).

“Shared memories with my children, Poppy and Oskar, are woven into this collection, whether it’s the dreams we talk about each morning over breakfast, or stories we read before bed at night,” Brent said. “My children have changed my perspective on everything – including design. Design should never be too precious, imperfection should be embraced and comfort must be prioritized. There’s nothing that kids have to tiptoe around in this collection, liveability is what makes a house a home.”

The Jeremiah Brent for Crate & Kids exclusive collaboration is available in-stores and online at Crate & Kids now with prices ranging from $19 to $2,599.

Source: Zegna

The Villa Zegna Experience touches down in New York for Fashion Week

To coincide with NYFW this month, luxury Italian menswear brand Zegna brought the Villa Zegna experience to the Upper East Side.

Inspired by the original house of founder Ermenegildo Zegna, in the town of Trivero in the Italian Alps, an iconic Manhattan building was transformed into an invitation-only immersive experience complete with a recreation of Mr. Zegna’s office, the dining room of Villa Zegna, and a floor dedicated to the label’s most exclusive collections. In addition there was a dedicated private lounge open to select clients to experience a tailor-made shopping session with exclusive products that are not available in the usual retail network, as well as personalized versions of the new “Il Conte” jacket.

Villa Zegna is a global concept that travels to different markets, allowing the brand to share different chapters of its story in each country, while unveiling the legacy that the founder created. The journey started in Milan during Salone del Mobile with the launch of the book “Born in Oasi Zegna.”

Source: Zegna

To mark the occasion, the brand commissioned a new short film, written and directed by Boramy Viguier, that follows American filmmaker Roman Coppola as he retraces the footsteps of founder Ermenegildo Zegna, the Count Monte Rubello, throughout the salons of the historic family villa and factory in Trivero to the surrounding mountainscape of Oasi Zegna. In the film and a series of accompanying imagery, Coppola discovers the life of a place and the legacy of a visionary founder. Elegantly dressed in the iconic “Il Conte” jacket, Coppola is an observer of sorts until the journey takes on a personal slant as he reflects on his own heritage, the importance of roots and how the decisions we make in our lifetime impact and inspire generations to come.

Revealed as part of the Villa Zegna experience in New York City, the film celebrates Zegna’s longstanding American ties. In 1938, Ermenegildo Zegna, the Count of Monte Rubello, boarded a transatlantic liner and sailed to New York to host a symbolic gala dinner in honor of the Professional Italian Tailors of America.

To conclude the week, Zegna hosted an exclusive dinner, gathering the brand’s closest friends, including Sofia Coppola and Thomas Mars, Ethan Hawke, John Turturro, Christian Friedel, The Dare and Chloe Fineman, to celebrate the pop-up.

Source: Valmont

La Maison Valmont opens on Via Rodeo Drive

Swiss luxury skincare brand Valmont has opened its first boutique and spa in Beverly Hills. The calming, white and gold space features original art pieces by Didier Guillon, co-founder and artistic director of Valmont Group along with a large installation called Geodesy 1512 by Californian visual artist Andy Moses.

Visitors can shop Valmont’s luxury skincare, fragrance line and accessories, indulge in the brand’s signature facial treatments in one of the two restful treatment rooms, or splash out on the exclusive Rodeo Drive Red Carpet Treatment – a 90-minute rejuvenation facial that combines state-of-the-art products, Oxylight technology and a sequence of targeted massages designed specifically for the Beverly Hills location.

In addition, there is a dedicated space for private consultations where the in-house skincare experts will offer skin diagnoses, tailor-made beauty prescriptions and advice on home care routines.

“My bond with California dates back from my university education … hence I am thrilled to be back with such a milestone for Valmont Group,” CEO Sophie Vann Guillon said. “I am personally involved in guaranteeing a memorable experience for each guest, based on our unparalleled expertise and authentic joy, as we create exquisite products.”

The history of Valmont dates back to 1905 and the establishment of the Valmont Clinic on the banks of Lake Geneva: a groundbreaking destination for hydrotherapy treatments that catered to the likes of Rainer Maria Rilke, Georges Simenon, Ingrid Bergman and Coco Chanel. In the early 1980s, the establishment became the first Swiss clinic specializing in cosmetic surgery and launched their skincare line incorporating active molecules like native collagen and DNA in 1985.

La Maison Valmont is open now at 234 Via Rodeo Dr., Beverly Hills 90210.

