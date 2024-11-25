Reiner Holzemer Explores the Life and Career of American Fashion Designer Thom Browne

A new documentary explores designer Thom Browne’s life and career, Eva Green stars in the second installation of “Vivier Express: Travelling Icons,” Barbour reunites with Shaun the Sheep for a charitable Christmas campaign and Julia Roberts’ hair colorist launches a product line.

Source: Thom Browne

“Thom Browne: The Man Who Tailors Dreams” premieres in NYC

A new documentary exploring the life and career of fashion designer Thom Browne premiered at the at IFC Center in Manhattan on Nov. 15.

Written and directed by Reiner Holzemer, “Thom Browne: The Man Who Tailors Dreams” is a definitive portrait of the pioneering American fashion designer whose visionary reinvention of the tailored grey suit revolutionized fashion by challenging established notions of how men and women are expected to dress. Worn by everyone from David Bowie to Michelle Obama, his designs have been embraced by fashion royalty and quickly become synonymous with individuality, confidence, freedom and fluidity.

Featuring exclusive access to Browne’s personal archives and interviews with icons from across the fashion world, including Anna Wintour, Diane Keaton, Janet Jackson, Ayo Edebiri and Browne’s partner Andrew Bolton, the film chronicles the designer’s rise from obscurity to fashion stardom, showcasing how his visionary style and relentless passion have reshaped the world of modern fashion.

The documentary follows Browne over the course of two years observing five collections and shows starting with the first one after COVID and ending with his first Haute Couture Show in May 2023 in Paris. It also looks back at the designer’s career, which began with a shrunken grey suit that nobody knew what to make of.

Read TheWrapBook executive editor Stefano Tonchi’s review of the film here.

Source: Roger Vivier

Roger Vivier presents the second installation of the “Vivier Express: Travelling Icons”

Roger Vivier has unveiled the second installation of “Vivier Express: Travelling Icons,” starring actress Eva Green.

The series of whimsical short films, imagined by creative director Gherardo Felloni, celebrates the maison’s iconic designs and takes place aboard the Vivier Express, a luxurious train epitomizing the refinement of a bygone era.

This succession to Episode I, which starred Oscar-winning actress Laura Dern, unapologetically borrows from the classic film noir genre.

“Films noir has always fascinated me,” Felloni said. “It’s a world where shadows speak, and every glance hides a secret. I wanted Eva to be our modern-day femme fatale, because she doesn’t just wear the shoes and accessories; she brings them to life, infusing them with a sense of danger and desire.”

Italian director Nicolangelo Gelormini, screenwriter Andrea Danese and Studio Paura partnered once more with Felloni’s creative direction, artfully weaving together elements of design, décor, cinema and psychological intrigue, reaffirming the maison’s commitment to celebrate fashion through art.

The chosen medium of film captures the essence of Roger Vivier’s elegance and the impenetrable charm of Green, creating a mesmerizing visual narrative that transcends the ordinary to venture into realms of enigmatic dreams and concealed desires.

“It’s been my absolute pleasure to work with Gherardo Felloni,” Green said. “The first time I met him, it was a complete ‘coup de foudre’ for the wonderful man and his beautiful shoes! I was delighted to be cast in his film for Roger Vivier and I look forward to sharing it with audiences.”

Source: Barbour

Barbour reunites with “Shaun the Sheep” for its 2024 Christmas campaign

Having successfully patched up The Farmer’s waxed jacket last year, the “Shaun the Sheep” flock is back for more adventures with English heritage and lifestyle brand Barbour for their 2024 Christmas campaign.

This time, Barbour focuses on its unique and much-loved accessories that give the gift of warmth this winter. Alongside the new advertising spot, Barbour has created 30 limited edition “Re-loved” “Shaun the Sheep”-inspired wax jackets, with all proceeds going to Oxfam, the global organization that works to end poverty and injustice.

Created by the team at Aardman, using their trademark stop-motion animation, the seasonal short has been carefully crafted in their Bristol studio, bringing Barbour to life on Mossy Bottom Farm once again.

With a nod to last year’s campaign, which demonstrated the importance of extending the life of garments, this year, Barbour’s 30 jackets serve as a follow-up to the Re-loved partnership with Glastonbury and Oxfam earlier in the year. Each of the Re-loved jackets will be totally unique and incorporate “Shaun the Sheep” inspiration, including a faux shearling inner liner, cuffs and full collar. A “Baabour” Shaun pin badge will also be incorporated, alongside a “Shaun the Sheep” key ring and embroidery to the front pocket making them truly collectible items. All money raised from jackets sold will go to helping Oxfam’s lifesaving work.

Paul Wilkinson, Barbour’s group commercial director, said, “After the success of last year’s campaign, we are excited to be collaborating with Aardman for another year. A British brand that shares our core values of craftsmanship, attention to detail and quality. The Barbour and Aardman customer is multi-generational, which was a big part of the inspiration behind this campaign. This year we are pleased to support Oxfam, giving 30 people the opportunity to purchase a unique, limited-edition Barbour x Shaun the Sheep Re-loved wax jacket with all proceeds going to the charity.”

Founded in England by John Barbour in 1894, Barbour has become synonymous with the British countryside. Beloved by everyone from Queen Elizabeth II and Kate Moss to David Beckham, the brand’s clothing and accessories combine years of expert craftsmanship with timeless design.

Source: Scarosso

Scarosso launches a capsule collection with Marta Pozzan

Italian luxury footwear brand Scarosso has teamed up with actress, model and influencer Marta Pozzan on a capsule collection.

Centered on a bold wedge sole, the line features three statement styles: two daring décolleté variations and an over-the-knee stretch boot. Each piece is crafted with luxe materials like satin, patent, faux crocodile and calf leather, blending classic Italian craftsmanship with Pozzan’s striking, modern style.

“I love shoes more than any other accessory, and I’ve always wanted to create my own knee-high vinyl wedge boots,” the Italian-born, Los Angeles-based Pozzan said. “Partnering with Scarosso felt like a natural fit due to my Italian roots. They are a leader in luxury-quality footwear, making it the perfect match.”

To celebrate the launch, Pozzan hosted a party in the Hollywood Hills on Nov. 13. Guests including Laysla De Oliveira, Chloe Cherry, Alessandro Morelli, Aaron Dominguez, Natalia Bonifacci, Adam Ballheim, Raquel Deriane, Ava Vegas, The Williams Twins, Wyomi Reed, Martin Perry Lutz, Eli Rivkin and Leah Talabi were greeted by paparazzi style photographers at the step and repeat and served authentic Italian food, including arancini, tuna tartare and pomodoro pasta, prepared by chef Arturo Avallone using ingredients from Eataly.

Bartenders, meanwhile, poured sparkling wine by Franciacorta and signature cocktails made with Luna Nueva Premium Tequila. The night included a DJ set and custom tattoos by artist Sima Jo.

The collection is available online now.

Source: Nahmias

Nahmias opens its new Venice storefront

Nahmias, the California-born fashion brand, has opened its first retail store.

The new Venice space embodies the laid-back style that’s core to the brand, while the design tells its story through architectural details that blend California’s natural beauty with elements inspired by skate and street culture.

Inside the shop, a concrete wave wall symbolizes the state’s rugged mountains meeting the sea and custom clothing racks were crafted to resemble handrails, a nod to the brand’s skateboarding influence. An elevated area for merchandise, meanwhile, reflects the shape of a skate ramp. Uniquely cut windows showcase the Nahmais logo — the square-circle-square — a tribute to California’s iconic Route 101 and the Pacific Coast Highway.

Beyond retail, the store offers spaces for community engagement, including a basketball court in the parking lot and a skate halfpipe in the back patio lounge.

Founded in 2018 by Doni Nahmias, the surf and skate-inspired label has released six seasonal collections and collaborated on special projects with iconic retailers such as Maxfield, Harrods, The Webster and Patron of the New. Celebrity fans of the line include Machine Gun Kelly, Justin and Hailey Bieber, J Balvin, Future, Jack Harlow and Lewis Hamilton.

Source: Highbrow Hippie

Celebrity hair salon Highbrow Hippie debuts a product line

Highbrow Hippie, the Abbot Kinney hair salon founded by celebrity hair colorist Kadi Lee and beauty entrepreneur Myka Harris, has debuted a haircare and wellness line.

Launching with two inaugural products – Root Replenish Active Growth Serum and Essential Wellbeing Complex Supplement – Highbrow Hippie Haircare & Wellness aims to improve hair health and prevent and treat the root causes of hair loss and damage while supporting overall wellness, balance and healthy aging on a holistic level.

The Root Replenish Active Growth Serum targets hair health at the scalp level by neutralizing the damaging effects of environmental stress and restoring balance to the scalp microbiome. The lightweight, fast-absorbing treatment delivers thicker, healthier-looking hair in as little as 90 days.

The Essential Wellbeing Complex is a nutraceutical that addresses the root causes of hair health issues, supporting hormone levels, assisting in stress reduction, improving gut health and optimizing nutrients.

The scientifically and clinically substantiated cutting-edge collection of supplements and topicals took four years to develop and is the result of a direct response to the hair and scalp health issues that Lee’s high profile clientele struggle with. During the product development phase, the formulations were tested by clients such as Julia Roberts and Gwyneth Paltrow, while Meghan Markle (another devotee) is one of the brand’s lead investors.

Highbrow Hippie is located at 1617 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice, 90291.

