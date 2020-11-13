WWE Cut Ties With Wrestler Zelina Vega Exactly 10 Minutes After She Came Out in Support of Unions

Exactly 10 minutes after WWE wrestler Zelina Vega tweeted that she is a supporter of unions, the organization announced that it had cut ties with her.

“I support unionization,” Vega tweeted at 2:46 p.m. Pacific.

“WWE has come to terms on the release of Zelina Vega. We wish her all the best in her future endeavors,” WWE tweeted at 2:56 p.m. Pacific.

Also Read: Every WWE Champion Ever, Ranked by Number of Reigns (Photos)

In its statement WWE didn’t cite any reason for cutting ties with Vega, and of course correlation does not necessarily equal causation. But WWE has famously resisted attempts at unionization over the years. For instance, as Jesse Venture explained on Steve Austin’s podcast in 2016, he attempted to convince his WWE (then-WWF) costars to unionize in 1986, only to find himself almost fired by WWE CEO Vince McMahahon within hours. Years later, Ventura says, he learned during his ultimately successful unpaid royalties lawsuit against the wrestling organization that he’d been snitched on by Hulk Hogan.

“I want to say thank you all very much for the last 3-4 years @WWEUniverse, it was incredible. I would have never have been able to say ‘this is for you dad’ if certain people did not believe in me. I love you all and I couldn’t have done it without your support Folded hands,” Vega said in a follow-up tweet an hour after she was let go.

Vega, real name Thea Megan Budgen, joined WWE in 2017. Prior to that she worked in Total Nonstop Action Wrestling and as an independent wrestler.

WWE didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from TheWrap.

I support unionization. — 𝓩𝖊𝖑𝖎𝖓𝖆 𝓥𝖊𝖌𝖆 (@Zelina_VegaWWE) November 13, 2020

I want to say thank you all very much for the last 3-4 years @WWEUniverse, it was incredible. I would have never have been able to say “this is for you dad” if certain people did not believe in me. I love you all and I couldn’t have done it without your support 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/R4fI9r64Vm — 𝓩𝖊𝖑𝖎𝖓𝖆 𝓥𝖊𝖌𝖆 (@Zelina_VegaWWE) November 14, 2020