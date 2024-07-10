‘X-Men ’97’: Matthew Chauncey Replaces Beau DeMayo as Writer for Season 3

‘X-Men ’97’ has a new head writer. TheWrap has learned that “What If…?” writer Matthew Chauncey has been hired to write the show’s third season, working alongside series director Jake Castorena.

Chauncey replaces Beau DeMayo, who wrote the first two seasons of the hit animated Disney+ series but was fired in March, before the show even premiered, for reasons that remain unknown.

“X-Men ’97” continues from the classic 1990s animated series, with several cast members from “X-Men: The Animated Series” returning, some in their original roles and others in new roles. Original series producers Larry Houston and Eric and Julia Lewald remain as consulting producers.

Returning cast members include Cal Dodd, Lenore Zann, George Buza, Adrian Hough, Christopher Britton, Catherine Disher, Chris Potter, Alison Sealy-Smith, Alyson Court. New cast members include Jennifer Hale, Anniwaa Buachie, Ray Chase, Matthew Waterson, JP Karliak, Holly Chou, Jeff Bennett and AJ LoCascio.

Season 3 is currently in development. Season 2 is in-production.

