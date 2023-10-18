 X to Begin Charging New Users $1 for Platform’s Basic Features (Report)

The ability to tweet will now cost you if you’re new to the X platform.

Elon Musk’s social-media app and site, formerly known as Twitter, will begin charging new users $1 annually for access to its most basic functions, Fortune reported Tuesday, citing a source familiar with the matter.

Those features include the ability to tweet, reply, quote, repost, like, bookmark, and create list, according to Fortune.

X also on Tuesday posted “terms and conditions” for what it called the Not-a-Bot Program, which sounded similar to the bullet points of the news outlined in the Fortune report but differed in or fell short of some of the specifics. According to X, the Not-a-Bot Program “is a recurring subscription service from X that provides your account with write-level functionality on the X platform, such as the ability to post content, like posts, reply, repost, quote, and bookmark other accounts’ posts.”

“Upon payment you will be immediately provided with the write-level functionality for use,” the X post said.

The news also comes after Musk recently said charging users was “the only way I can think of to combat vast armies of bots.”

Musk made the comments last month in a conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a live-streamed conversation in San Jose, California, that was ostensibly to discuss the emerging effects and uses of artificial intelligence.

Musk and Netanyahu also talked about how X addressed antisemitism and other forms of hatred on his social media platform.

“I encourage you and urge you to find the balance. It’s a tough one,” Netanyahu said.

Musk said of the 100 million to 200 million posts created daily on the platform, “some of those are gonna be bad.”

Musk talked to Netanyahu less than three weeks before the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel. Musk has since been publicly criticized for not doing enough to shield the platform from misinformation regarding the attacks and their aftermath.