The Elon Musk social media platform known as X has signed video content deals with former CNN anchor Don Lemon, former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, and sports talk show host Jim Rome.

The three figures all revealed their new partnership Tuesday, fittingly on X.

“I’ve heard you…and today I am back bigger, bolder, freer!” Lemon wrote.

“My new media company’s first project is The Don lemon Show,” the former CNN anchor continued. “It will be available to everyone, easily, whenever and wherever you want it, streaming on the platforms where the conversations are happening. And you’ll find it first on X, the biggest space for free speech in the world.”

X CEO Linda Yaccarino replied warmly saying “We’ve been waiting for your return.”

Gabbard announced her partnership with X in video format saying “To defend free speech, we must use it. I’m announcing a new partnership today with X where under @elonmusk leadership, free speech is not only protected, it is celebrated.”

Freedom of speech is a fundamental right in America. Sadly we live in a time where debate, dialogue and dissent can be cause for cancellation and censorship by those in power. To defend free speech, we must use it. I’m announcing a new partnership today with X where under… pic.twitter.com/yGJRliGndq — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) January 9, 2024

Rome also posted to X with his announcement saying “We will be live on X soon and I can’t wait. X provides an incredible opportunity for me to reach fans on the biggest, most dynamic platform in the world.”

Totally HYPED to announce my new video programming partnership with X! We will be live on X soon and I can’t wait. X provides an incredible opportunity for me to reach fans on the biggest, most dynamic platform in the world. Day 1! All in! Let’s go! — Jim Rome (@jimrome) January 9, 2024

X’s business account announced each individual partnership, welcoming each host to the platform.

Aloha! We’re excited to announce a new partnership with @TulsiGabbard! The Army Reserve officer and veteran, 4-term congresswoman, and 2020 presidential candidate will be sharing her unique POV through an exclusive series of documentary style videos and broader content on X. X is… — Business (@XBusiness) January 9, 2024