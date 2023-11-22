Nearly a decade after the last “Hunger Games” movie hit theaters, the prequel film “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” debuted on Nov. 17 with a $44 million opening weekend box office haul. Meanwhile, Disney+ is releasing an adaptation of Rick Riordan’s “Percy Jackson & the Olympians” in December, while Max is rebooting “Harry Potter” as an original series.

Seemingly out of nowhere, the young adult fiction adaptations of the 2000s and 2010s are back with a vengeance.

Hollywood spent a good deal of the last few decades producing epic fantasies based on novel series beloved by millennial bookworms, including “Twilight,” “The Maze Runner” and “Divergent.”