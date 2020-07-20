Yahoo Finance’s Annual All Markets Summit Goes Completely Digital (Exclusive)

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci is slated to participate in a lead-up event on Tuesday

| July 20, 2020 @ 7:01 AM
Yahoo Finance

Verizon Media

Yahoo Finance is making its annual All Markets Summit online-only amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, TheWrap can exclusively reveal.

The 2020 “All Markets Summit: Road to Recovery” will air at 5 p.m. ET Monday, October 26, entirely via livestream on Yahoo Finance, just as Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting did in May.

On Tuesday, July 21, at 5 p.m. ET, the outlet will host a virtual one-hour special, “All Markets Summit Extra: Road to Recovery,” as a lead-up to the event. The special will discuss the re-opening of businesses, economic recovery and outlook, diversity and inclusion and generational opportunities in business.

Also Read: Yahoo Finance Delivers Most-Watched Berkshire Hathaway Shareholders Meeting Ever

Participants in the special include Anthony Scaramucci, founder SkyBridge Capital and former White House communications director; Arnold Donald, CEO of Carnival; Byron Alle, founder & CEO of Allen Media; Brian Chesky, CEO of AirBnB; Julie Sweet, CEO of Accenture; Mary Mack, senior executive vice president of consumer banking at Wells Fargo; Cynthia Stoddard, chief information officer at Adobe; Ravi Kumar, president of Infosys; Misty Copeland, principal dancer with the American Ballet Theater; and Surgeon General Jerome Adams.

“As a truly digital-first, financial platform, Yahoo Finance was uniquely positioned to address the changing consumption behaviors to deliver this year’s All Markets Summit in a new, virtual format,” said Joanna Lambert, head of consumer at Verizon Media, which is Yahoo Finance’s parent company.

She went on, “This has been a year of incredible change, so it’s more important than ever that Verizon Media provides our audiences with easily accessible, trusted content that informs and educates.”

The move to take the shareholders meeting digital earlier this spring paid off for Yahoo Finance, which is the exclusive partner of that event: With 2.5 million on-network streams and 3 million more on social media, it was the most-streamed event for the outlet so far this year.

Previous All Markets Summit events have had in-person events in New York City and San Franciso.

Stars Who Have Tested Positive for COVID-19 (Photos)

  • daniel dae kim idris elba prince charles coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Tom Hanks Rita Wilson Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Olga Kurylenko Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Idris Elba Tux Golden Globes Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Lucian Grainge Universal Music Coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Rachel Matthews Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Kevin Durant Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Daniel Dae Kim Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Prince Albert of Monaco Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Sean Payton Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Colton Underwood Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Andy Cohen Photo credit: Getty Images
  • debi mazar Getty Images
  • Placido Domingo Getty Images
  • Aaron Tveit Getty Images
  • Rand Paul And Rick Perry Address Defending the American Dream Summit Getty Images
  • Harvey Weinstein verdict Getty Images
  • HBO
  • Greg Rikaart Young and the restless soap opera actor Getty Images
  • terrence mcnally Getty Images
  • Houston rapper Slim Thug said he tested positive for coronavirus. Getty Images
  • prince charles Getty Images
  • Jackson Browne Getty Images
  • Jeff Shell Universal Getty Images
  • Floyd Cardoz Getty Images
  • Mark Blum Desperately Seeking Susan Getty Images
  • Doris Burke ESPN Getty Images
  • Chuck Billy Testament Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Scarface rapper coronavirus Getty Images
  • adam schlesinger Getty Images
  • Chris Cuomo Getty Images
  • Tennis commentator Patrick McEnroe tested positive for COVID-19 Getty Images
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty Images
  • Jim Edmonds Real Housewives Getty Images
  • Ali Wentworth Getty Images
  • Brian Stokes Mitchell Getty Images
  • Sara Bareilles Getty Images
  • CNN
  • Christopher Cross coronavirus Jessie Pearl/Wikimedia Commons
  • Pink Getty Images
  • Marianne Faithfull Getty Images
  • John Taylor Duran Duran coronavirus Getty Images
  • Todd Chrisley Getty Images
  • Jennifer Ayden Getty Images
  • jedidiah bila Getty Images
  • Babyface Kenny Edmonds coronavirus Getty Images
  • Sturgill Simpson coronavirus Getty Images
  • george stephanopoulos Getty Images
  • Wreckless Eric (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns) via Getty Images
  • Richard Quest CNN Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Moulin Rouge! Boston stage production Matthew Murphy, 2018
  • Todd McShay
  • lesley stahl Getty Images
  • Pat Dye Auburn football coach Getty Images
  • Patrick Ewing Getty Images
  • Neera Tanden Getty Images
  • andrea bocelli Getty Images
  • Judi Evans Days Of Our Lives Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Michael Malone Getty Images
  • dl hughley Getty Images
  • Novak Djokovic tennis Getty Images
  • Malcolm Brogdon Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • jimmie johnson nascar Getty Images
  • kimberly guilfoyle Getty Images
  • shana moakler Getty Images
  • Amitabh Bachchan Bollywood coronavirus Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • jack nicklaus Getty Images
1 of 71

Tom Hanks, Idris Elba and Prince Charles have all been stricken by the novel coronavirus

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread, even the Hollywood community has been affected. From actors to executives, here is a list of confirmed celebrity coronavirus cases.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE