Yahoo Finance is making its annual All Markets Summit online-only amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, TheWrap can exclusively reveal.

The 2020 “All Markets Summit: Road to Recovery” will air at 5 p.m. ET Monday, October 26, entirely via livestream on Yahoo Finance, just as Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting did in May.

On Tuesday, July 21, at 5 p.m. ET, the outlet will host a virtual one-hour special, “All Markets Summit Extra: Road to Recovery,” as a lead-up to the event. The special will discuss the re-opening of businesses, economic recovery and outlook, diversity and inclusion and generational opportunities in business.

Participants in the special include Anthony Scaramucci, founder SkyBridge Capital and former White House communications director; Arnold Donald, CEO of Carnival; Byron Alle, founder & CEO of Allen Media; Brian Chesky, CEO of AirBnB; Julie Sweet, CEO of Accenture; Mary Mack, senior executive vice president of consumer banking at Wells Fargo; Cynthia Stoddard, chief information officer at Adobe; Ravi Kumar, president of Infosys; Misty Copeland, principal dancer with the American Ballet Theater; and Surgeon General Jerome Adams.

“As a truly digital-first, financial platform, Yahoo Finance was uniquely positioned to address the changing consumption behaviors to deliver this year’s All Markets Summit in a new, virtual format,” said Joanna Lambert, head of consumer at Verizon Media, which is Yahoo Finance’s parent company.

She went on, “This has been a year of incredible change, so it’s more important than ever that Verizon Media provides our audiences with easily accessible, trusted content that informs and educates.”

The move to take the shareholders meeting digital earlier this spring paid off for Yahoo Finance, which is the exclusive partner of that event: With 2.5 million on-network streams and 3 million more on social media, it was the most-streamed event for the outlet so far this year.

Previous All Markets Summit events have had in-person events in New York City and San Franciso.