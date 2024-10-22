‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Part 2 Trailer Features Lots of Kevin Costner, No Mention of Series’ End

“Yellowstone” is back.

The hit Taylor Sheridan series finally returns to Paramount Network on Nov. 10 for its anticipated Season 5 Part 2. (The last episode aired way back in January 2022.) And you can get a look at the new season thanks to a brand-new trailer. Watch it below:

Now, there are a few things that might catch your attention in that trailer — chiefly the appearance of Kevin Costner, whose behind-the-scenes battle with Sheridan led to the actor leaving the series. (Scuttlebutt at the time was that Costner, still entrenched in his epic “Horizon” film project, only wanted to work 10 days on the season’s second half.) But here he is in this trailer. Was the footage filmed during the 5A shoot? We are very confused.

Also, there is no mention, in the trailer, that these six episodes are the final episodes of “Yellowstone” proper. Costner’s exit led to a creative shift that saw producers sunset “Yellowstone” and introduce a new concept with some of the key cast members.

For a while it appeared that “The Madison,” intended to star Matthew McConaughey, would be that new series. Now “The Madison” is being positioned as a spinoff, with a new, as-yet-unnamed series potentially involving the characters of Rip (Cole Hauser) and Beth (Kelly Reilly). You’d think that if this was the end of “Yellowstone” there’d be some acknowledgement of that in the trailer. But there isn’t.

What does this mean for “Yellowstone” and Paramount Network? Only time will tell. For now just watch the new trailer and try to find the clues we haven’t deciphered yet.

“Yellowstone” returns for the final six episodes of season 5 (and probably the final six episodes ever) Nov. 10 on Paramount Network. The premiere episode will also simulcast on CBS.