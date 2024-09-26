‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Part 2 Premiere to Air on CBS and Paramount Network

As “Yellowstone” finally debuts its much-anticipated second half of Season 5 on Paramount Network, fans will also be able to watch the premiere episode on CBS.

CBS will air the season premiere of “Yellowstone” on Sunday, Nov. 10, from 10:00-11:00 p.m. ET, just two hours after the new episode debuts on Paramount Network at 8:00 p.m. ET. The CBS airing of “Yellowstone” will follow Justin Hartley’s “Tracker,” which will air from 9:00-10:00 p.m. ET after “60 Minutes.”

After the first half of Season 5 finished airing in January 2023 and production on its second half was delayed until May 2024 due to clashes with Kevin Costner and strike delays, Season 5 was expected to be the final season of “Yellowstone” … until whispers of a potential Season 6 circulated in August.

With Costner exiting the series, should a sixth installment be greenlit, it would be led by Kelly Reilly, who plays Beth Dutton, the daughter of John Dutton III (Costner), and Cole Hauser, who stars as Rip Wheeler, Beth’s husband and the family’s go-to ranch hand.

Costner’s contentious relationship with the show, and its creator Taylor Sheridan, sparked speculation of whether he might appear in the second half of Season 5, and Costner confirmed the news in June. “I just realized that I’m not going to be able to continue Season 5B or into the future,” he said in an Instagram video.

Airing “Yellowstone” has proved successful for CBS after last year’s WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes prompted the broadcast network to fill out its 2023 fall schedule by airing the Paramount Network series on CBS for the first time. After CBS’ premiere of “Yellowstone” was up 141% in total viewers when compared to the show’s Season 1 premiere on Paramount Network, CBS continued airing “Yellowstone” through its third season in January 2024.

Beyond CBS and Paramount Network, the new episodes will debut on Paramount+ in Canada on the same day, in the U.K. on Nov. 11 and will be available for viewers in Latin America, Brazil and France later that month.

“Yellowstone” Season 5 returns Nov. 10 on CBS and Paramount Network.