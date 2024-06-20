“Yellowstone” has set a November premiere date for its final episodes.

The second half of Season 5, which is currently filming in Montana, will return to Paramount Network on Sunday, Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. It will debut on Paramount+ in Canada on the same day, in the U.K. on Nov. 11 and will be available for viewers in Latin America, Brazil and France later that month.

The news comes six years to the day that “Yellowstone” debuted its series premiere in June 2018. After the first half of Season 5 finished airing in Jan. 2023, the Kevin Costner-led series, which is produced by MTV Entertainment and 101 Studios, is finally making its long-awaited return.

Initially, the latter half of Season 5 was promised to debut in the summer of 2023, though clashes with Costner and strike delays moved production to begin in May 2024.

Costner leads “Yellowstone” as the patriarch of the Dutton family, who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. “Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds and hard-earned respect — the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders — an expanding town, an Indian reservation and America’s first national park,” per the official logline.

As a result of the contentious relationship, Costner’s impending exit has prompted “Yellowstone” to end with its fifth season, with plans to reconfigure the flagship into another version starring Matthew McConaughey. That new version would join spin-off series “1883” and “1923,” which is slated to return for a second season, and modern-day spin-off “6666,” which is still in development.

Co-created by EPs Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, “Yellowstone” is also executive produced by Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari, Stephen Kay, Michael Friedman, Christina Voros, Keith Cox and Costner. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.