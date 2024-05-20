Taylor Sheridan’s “Yellowstone” is finally back on the road.

Paramount Network has announced that “Yellowstone,” TV’s No. 1 show, has started production in Wyoming. The series, produced by MTV Entertainment and 101 Studios, is slated to return in November.

For four and a half seasons, “Yellowstone” starred Kevin Costner as the patriarch of the Dutton family, who control the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. The family is assaulted at all sides — by greedy land developers, members of the adjacent Native American tribe and various government agents — while also doing things in their own, morally grey way (an entire recent subplot followed the fallout after some of the cowboys killed protected wolves).

The series was a surprise smash, inspiring Paramount to develop several spin-offs, including prequel series “1883” and “1923” (which is slated to return soon for a second season), and modern-day spin-off “6666” (currently still in development). Soon, “Yellowstone” itself will transform from a mainline show into a spin-off, as the contentious relationship with Costner and the shows’ producers, led to Costner exiting early. Plans for this new configuration of “Yellowstone,” supposedly codenamed “2024” and starring Matthew McConaughey, have yet to be formally announced, but they will follow these six final episodes of Season 5.

Last time “Yellowstone” aired was back in January 2023, with more episodes promised that summer. Then, everything between Costner and the show went down.

“Yellowstone” was co-created by Sheridan and John Linson. Executive producers include Linson, Art Linson, Sheridan, Costner, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari, Stephen Kay, Michael Friedman, Christina Voros and Keith Cox. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Sheridan’s other recent projects for Paramount include “Lawman: Bass Reeves,” new seasons of “Mayor of Kingstown,” “Lioness” and “Tulsa King” and the upcoming Billy Bob Thornton oil drama “Landman,” plus the aforementioned “Yellowstone” spin-offs.