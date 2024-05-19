Kevin Costner was unable to hold back tears at Cannes on Sunday night after his Western epic “Horizon: An American Saga” was celebrated with a lengthy standing ovation.

The three-hour film is the first of a proposed four Costner has planned. The long-gestating passion project premiered at the Grand Theatre Lumiere and stars Costner (who also directed) alongside Sienna Miller, Alejandro Edda, Jena Malone, Abbey Lee Kershaw, Georgia MacPhail, Ella Hunt, Isabelle Fuhrman, Wasé Chief, Luke Wilson and the actor’s son Logan Costner.

The actor was reported as having told the audience, “There’s no place like here — I’ll never forget this. I made this [movie] … It’s not mine anymore, this is yours, and I knew that the minute it was over.”

Watch a clip of his teary response below.

A visibly emotional Kevin Costner blows a kiss to the audience as he receives a standing ovation for Part I of his epic Western “Horizon: An American Saga.” #Cannes2024 pic.twitter.com/LpCGYJinwy — Matt Brennan (@thefilmgoer) May 19, 2024

“Horizon” is set during the Western Expansion period in American history. The movie chronicles the period before and after the Civil War and the battles (literally and otherwise) between Indigenous Americans and settlers.

“Chapter 1” of “Horizon” will land in theaters on June 28, and will be followed by “Chapter 2” on Aug. 16.

“I’d like to thank the Festival de Cannes for including my film ‘Horizon: An American Saga’ in this year’s selection,” Costner said in a statement ahead of the Cannes premiere. “It’s been 20 years since I’ve had the pleasure of being on the Croisette. I’ve been waiting for the right time to return and I’m proud to say that this time has come. ‘Horizon: An American Saga’ is a story that began 35 years ago, and I can’t think of a better place than Cannes to reveal to the world the result of such a wonderful adventure. The French have always supported films and believed deeply in filmmaking. Just as I believe deeply in my film.”

The actor spent over 30 years attempting to make the movie, and ultimately spent $20 million of his own money for it to happen. The show “Yellowstone,” which also stars Costner, has been credited with helping bring “Horizon” to fruition.