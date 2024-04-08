Kevin Costner’s “Horizon” is being billed as “An American Saga,” and the first installment of his multi-part epic will have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in an out of competition slot.

Described as a “multi-episode project” in its official press release, “Horizon: An American Saga” stars Costner, Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Giovanni Ribisi, Jena Malone, Abbey Lee, Michael Rooker, Danny Huston, Luke Wilson, Jeff Fahey, Will Patton and many more.

”Chapter 1” is going to hit theaters on June 28, while “Chapter 2” arrives on August 16, both from Warner Bros. There are two more chapters planned, but they have yet to be filmed (the Cannes report erroneously says that all four will be out in a matter of months).

“I’d like to thank the Festival de Cannes for including my film ‘Horizon: An American Saga’ in this year’s selection,” Costner said in the official release. “It’s been 20 years since I’ve had the pleasure of being on the Croisette. I’ve been waiting for the right time to return and I’m proud to say that this time has come. ‘Horizon: An American Saga’ is a story that began 35 years ago, and I can’t think of a better place than Cannes to reveal to the world the result of such a wonderful adventure. The French have always supported films and believed deeply in filmmaking. Just as I believe deeply in my film.”

Additionally, the festival describes the films as “a monumental project about the cost, in terms of war and violence, of the construction and expansion of the United States of America.”

The 2024 Cannes Film Festival has already announced a special screening of “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” from George Miller and the festival opener “The Second Act” from French surrealist Quentin Dupieux.

“Horizon” will screen as part of the festival on Sunday, May 19.