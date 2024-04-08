Kevin Costner’s Epic Western ‘Horizon: Chapter 1’ Sets Cannes Film Festival Premiere

The film will screen out of competition in May

Kevin Costner in "Horizon"
Kevin Costner in "Horizon"

Kevin Costner’s “Horizon” is being billed as “An American Saga,” and the first installment of his multi-part epic will have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in an out of competition slot.

Described as a “multi-episode project” in its official press release, “Horizon: An American Saga” stars Costner, Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Giovanni Ribisi, Jena Malone, Abbey Lee, Michael Rooker, Danny Huston, Luke Wilson, Jeff Fahey, Will Patton and many more.

”Chapter 1” is going to hit theaters on June 28, while “Chapter 2” arrives on August 16, both from Warner Bros. There are two more chapters planned, but they have yet to be filmed (the Cannes report erroneously says that all four will be out in a matter of months).

From left to right: Kevin Costner and John Mulaney (Getty Images)
Read Next
Kevin Costner Approves of John Mulaney's 'Field of Dreams' Oscars Bit

“I’d like to thank the Festival de Cannes for including my film ‘Horizon: An American Saga’ in this year’s selection,” Costner said in the official release. “It’s been 20 years since I’ve had the pleasure of being on the Croisette. I’ve been waiting for the right time to return and I’m proud to say that this time has come. ‘Horizon: An American Saga’ is a story that began 35 years ago, and I can’t think of a better place than Cannes to reveal to the world the result of such a wonderful adventure. The French have always supported films and believed deeply in filmmaking. Just as I believe deeply in my film.”

Additionally, the festival describes the films as “a monumental project about the cost, in terms of war and violence, of the construction and expansion of the United States of America.”

The 2024 Cannes Film Festival has already announced a special screening of “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” from George Miller and the festival opener “The Second Act” from French surrealist Quentin Dupieux.

“Horizon” will screen as part of the festival on Sunday, May 19.

yellowstone-kevin-costner
Read Next
How to Watch ‘Yellowstone’: Where Is the Kevin Costner Series Streaming?

Drew Taylor

Drew Taylor is a reporter at TheWrap. Before joining the organization in 2021, Drew was a freelance film journalist with a keen interest in animation and Disney history. Drew has been covering film, television and theme parks for 15 years. He has written for the New York Times, the New York Daily News, Time Out…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.