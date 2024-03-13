It looks like Kevin Costner approves of John Mulaney’s “Field of Dreams” tangent from the Oscars Sunday night.

The “Yellowstone” star retweeted a video of the comedian’s plot description on Tuesday, ackowledging the bit as “not a bad summary.”

Mulaney, who has since been suggested as host of next year’s Academy Awards, emphasized several iconic lines that would not have been heard without sound, like one from “Madame Web” and the moment in “Field of Dreams” when viewers hear “If you build it, he will come.”

He then launched into a full-on description of the 1989 film.

Not a bad summary 😂 https://t.co/PlIR23LokG — Kevin Costner & MW (@modernwest) March 12, 2024

“And then Costner does it, he builds a baseball field. I guess he doesn’t build it. He mows down corn and then there is a field and then he’s like, ‘I’m gonna watch ghosts play baseball.’ And the bank is like, ‘You want to pay your mortgage?’ And he’s like, ‘Nah, I’m gonna watch ghosts play baseball,’” Mulaney recounted. “And then he finds James Earl Jones who wrote ‘The Boat Rocker,’ which I thought was a real book deep into my 20s, and he’s like, ‘People will come, Ray.’ He’s the only one with a financial plan.”

The comedian drew more laughs when he dissected the scene in which Burt Lancaster performs the Heimlich on Gaby Hoffmann’s character while she’s choking on a hot dog.

“But what’s weird is Timothy Busfield pushes little Gaby Hoffmann off the bleachers and she falls down and she’s unconscious,” Mulaney went on. “Then Burt Lancaster’s Moonlight Graham and he comes up and he pats her on the back a couple of times, and he’s like, ‘Hot dog stuck in her throat.’ And then he can’t go back in the game because I guess there’s a rule in ghost baseball, that if you leave the field at any point to become an elderly ghost and do the Heimlich maneuver, you can’t return to the field. I love ‘Field of Dreams.’ That should win Best Picture, though they’ll probably go with one of this year’s.”

“Field of Dreams” was indeed nominated for Best Picture at the 1990 Oscars.