Kevin Costner’s ‘Horizon’ Trailer Showcases the Beauty and Terror of the Old West | Video

Kevin Costner’s historical epic “Horizon,” now saddled with the subtitled “An American Saga,” is nearly here, with the first part arriving in June followed closely by the second part in August. You can see the grand and gorgeous new trailer for the film above.

The trailer gives you a sense of the immense scale of “Horizon,” which is meant to have four parts when all is said and done, a passion project for Costner, who co-wrote, produced and directed the films (which he also stars in). This thing is big.

According to the official synopsis “Horizon” “explores the lure of the Old West and how it was won—and lost—through the blood, sweat and tears of many.” The movies are set across the four years of the Civil War – 1861 to 1865 – and follow a cast of characters played by Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jena Malone, Owen Crow Shoe, Abbey Lee, Michael Rooker, Will Patton, Luke Wilson, Jamie Campbell Bower, Kathleen Quinlan, James Fahey and Giovanni Ribisi.

According to the official synopsis, this “ambitious cinematic adventure will take audiences on an emotional journey across a country at war with itself, experienced through the lens of families, friends and foes all attempting to discover what it truly means to be the United States of America.”

Costner has been working on “Horizon” since the late 1980’s, discussing the project with Disney following the release of “Open Range,” which Costner directed and starred in back in 2003. In 2022, Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema had agreed to distribute the project. Costner filmed the first part in the fall of 2022 and the second part in the spring of 2023. The third part was set to go into production but was sidelined by the writers’ and actors’ strikes last summer.

“Horizon: An American Saga” opens this summer, with part 1 coming June 28 and part 2 coming August 16.