‘Yellowstone’ May Come to an End Due to Conflicts With Kevin Costner’s Western Movie ‘Horizon’ (Report)

Paramount+ ratings juggernaut “Yellowstone” is in jeopardy of coming to an end – or at least suffering the exit of series star Kevin Costner – according to multiple media reports Monday.

Costner wants to free up more time to focus on his next western film, “Horizon,” which he is directing and starring in for Warner Bros. and New Line, Deadline first reported. It’s the first film he’s directed since 2003’s “Open Range.”

Paramount has, so far, not confirmed either Costner’s potential exit or a new project with Matthew McConaughey, who is reportedly in talks to be the next major Dutton saga lead star. It’s not clear which of the current “Yellowstone” cast would join him in a potential new series.

“We have no news to report,” a Paramount spokesperson told TheWrap. “Kevin Costner is a big part of ‘Yellowstone’ and we hope that’s the case for a long time to come. Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built. Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we’d love to partner.”

Reps for Costner and McConaughey did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Costner plays ranch patriarch John Dutton in the hit series. It’s launched prequels “1886” and “1923,” which stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.

McConaughey’s last TV project was the first season of HBO’s “True Detective.” He was nominated for an Emmy for his role as philosophizing homicide cop Rustin Cohle.