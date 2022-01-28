Kevin Costner to Star in and Direct Western ‘Horizon’

For the first time since 2003, Kevin Costner is returning to directing and will both star in and direct a Western — the upcoming film “Horizon.”

“Horizon” is a passion project for Costner that has long been in development and is a saga spanning 15 years both before and after the Civil War expansion and settlement of the American West.

Costner has kept busy over the last few years on the hit show “Yellowstone,” but he’s also set a start date for “Horizon” on Aug. 29 of this year in Utah.

Costner will also produce and finance the film through his Territory Pictures production company. Casting for the film will begin in February.

“America’s expansion into the west was one that was fraught with peril and intrigue from the natural elements, to the interactions with the indigenous peoples who lived on the land, and the determination and at many times ruthlessness of those who sought to settle it,” Costner said in a statement. “‘Horizon’ tells the story of that journey in an honest and forthcoming way, highlighting the points of view and consequences of the characters’ life and death decisions.”

Costner last directed “Open Range,” starring Robert Duvall and Annette Bening, in 2003. He’s also the director of “The Postman” and the Best Picture winner “Dances With Wolves” from 1990, which he produced, directed and starred in and which was nominated for 12 Oscars, winning seven, including two for Costner as a producer and director.

Deadline first reported the news.