The first volume of the official series soundtrack from “1883” will be released on Friday, Jan. 28 but you can listen to the show’s main theme exclusively on TheWrap right now.

In the video above, you can stream the 8-minute “1883” theme by composers Brian Tyler and Breton Vivian, who collaborated on the score for the first season of the “Yellowstone” prequel series. Set in the late 19th century and starring Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, the Paramount+ original series follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey westward through the Great Plains, eventually settling in Montana – the setting of the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone.”

“Scoring ‘1883’ was one of the greatest experiences of my career,” Tyler said in a statement. “Taylor Sheridan has directed an absolutely brilliant work of art and it is an honor to be a part of it. I wanted to compose music that could capture the emotionally powerful story and characters of ‘1883.’ The music needed to convey struggle, heartbreak, beauty, pain, love, stoicism, sorrow, and resilience. The journey of these characters is an echo of all of us and the music had to have a sense of timelessness. The score is symphonic with a layer of choir to give it an emotionally powerful feel alongside solo fiddles, hurdy gurdy, various stringed instruments from early America, and Native American percussion. The main themes feel ancient and mystical to convey the feeling of the characters continuously entering the unknown.”

Tyler first worked with Sheridan on “Yellowstone” and furthered their partnership on the 2021 Warner Bros. feature film “Those Who Wish Me Dead.” For “1883,” Tyler united with another familiar face. “Collaborating with Breton Vivian has been an amazing continuation from our work on ‘Yellowstone,’” Tyler continued.” I am so grateful for this opportunity to work on ‘Yellowstone.’ I am so grateful for this opportunity to work with Taylor on our third and most ambitious project yet.” Tyler and Vivian worked together on the scores for “Yellowstone” Seasons 3 and 4, after Tyler handled the score for the first two seasons solo.

“1883: Season 1, Vol. 1” will be released by Milan Records on Jan. 28.