Kevin Costner’s Western ‘Horizon’ Boarded by Warner Bros and New Line

Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema have joined Kevin Costner’s upcoming western “Horizon,” the companies announced on Monday.

For the first time since 2003, “Yellowstone” star Costner is returning to the director’s chair and will both star in and direct the project.

“Horizon” is a passion project for Costner that has long been in development and is a saga spanning 15 years both before and after the Civil War expansion and settlement of the American West.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Kevin on his long-awaited return to directing with this epic western at Warner Bros and New Line,” Toby Emmerich (Chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group) said in a statement. “Kevin’s ambitious vision for this story is the perfect crystallization of his affinity for the American West and passion to bring this turning point in its history to life with all the human drama, cultural complexity and immense scope that it merits.”

Costner added: “I am thrilled to once again re-team with Toby Emmerich and the team at Warner Bros. and New Line to bring the expansive story of ‘Horizon,’ and America’s settlement of the West and all of the aspects that it entailed, to audiences.”

Costner will produce through his Territory Pictures, direct and star in the period epic saga which he co-wrote with Jon Baird (“The Explorers Guild”).

Costner has kept busy over the last few years on the hit show “Yellowstone,” but he’s also set a start date for “Horizon” on Aug. 29 of this year in Utah.

Costner last directed “Open Range,” starring Robert Duvall and Annette Bening, in 2003. He’s also the director of “The Postman” and the Best Picture winner “Dances With Wolves” from 1990, which he produced, directed and starred in and which was nominated for 12 Oscars, winning seven, including two for Costner as a producer and director.

Costner is repped by WME.

