If you’ve ever watched “Yellowstone” and yearned for more sci-fi twists in between the Western melodrama, the new Prime Video series “Outer Range” is here to scratch that it.

The official, extended trailer for the new show was released today, which finds Oscar-nominated actor Josh Brolin starring as a rancher named Royal Abbott fighting for his land and family, and who discovers a supernatural mystery on his Wyoming ranch. Described as a “thrilling Western saga with hints of wry humor and supernatural mystery,” the series hails from creator and executive producer Brian Watkins.

The show looks to blend the ranching drama stylings of the Paramount Network hit series “Yellowstone” with the supernatural mystery box nature of “Lost,” as a massive void appears on Abbott’s ranch just as he’s in a land battle with the neighboring family.

The impressive ensemble cast includes Imogen Poots (“I Know This Much Is True”), Lili Taylor (“Perry Mason”), Tamara Podemski (“Four Sheets to the Wind”), Lewis Pullman (“Top Gun: Maverick”), Tom Pelphrey (“Ozark”), Noah Reid (“Schitt’s Creek”), Shaun Sipos (“Krypton”), Isabel Arraiza (“The Little Things”), Olive Abercrombie (“The Haunting of Hill House”) and Will Patton (“Yellowstone”).

Watch the new “Outer Range” trailer above. The series premieres with its first two episodes on Prime Video on April 15, followed by two new episodes each week until the eight-episode first season of the “cinematic original series” concludes.

“Outer Range” comes from creator and executive producer Brian Watkins, with executive producers Zev Borow, Heather Rae, Josh Brolin, Robin Sweet, Lawrence Trilling, Amy Seimetz, Tony Krantz and Plan B Entertainment for Amazon Studios. Executive producers for Plan B Entertainment are Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Brad Pitt.