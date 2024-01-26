Zöe Kravitz Directorial Debut Starring Channing Tatum, ‘Blink Twice,’ Sets August Release

Zöe Kravitz’s directorial debut, now retitled “Blink Twice,” has been given an August theatrical release date through Amazon MGM Studios.

The film, originally titled “Pussy Island,” follows tech billionaire Slater King (Channing Tatum) after he meets a cocktail waitress named Frida (Naomi Ackie) at a fundraising gala. Slater invites her to join him and his friends on a vacation to a private island. But, upon arriving on the island, bizarre things start happening, leading Frida to start questioning things.

Alia Shawkat, Simon Rex, Adria Arjona, Haley Joel Osment, Christian Slater, Kyle MacLachlan and Geena Davis also star int he film.

The theatrical release is a relatively new move for Amazon MGM Studios but one they seem to be embracing. They put out the Jason Statham-actioner “The Beekeeper” in January, which crossed more than $77 million worldwide. They also debuted Emerald Fennell’s “Saltburn” in theaters. That film has now been nominated for five BAFTAs and has grossed over $20 million at the box office. And their film “American Fiction,” nominated for five Oscars including Best Picture, will expand in theaters.

The studio also released the Ben Affleck/Matt Damon sports drama “Air” and Michael B. Jordan’s “Creed III” theatrically. “Creed III” opened to a domestic franchise record of $58.6 million, marking the highest debut ever for a sports movie. Next up for Amazon MGM Studios is the Zendaya-led “Challengers,” directed by Luca Guadagnino, which will be released April 26. That film was initially planned for release last year only to be delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. They also have “Red One,” starring Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson, planned for release in theaters on Nov. 15.