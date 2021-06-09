‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Creator Looks to Mobilize Fans After NBC Cancellation

The NBC musical dramedy “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” has played its last heart song – but not if the show’s cast, crew and loyal fans have anything to say about it.

On Wednesday, it was announced that “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” would not be returning for a third season but that that NBCUniversal plans to shop it to other outlets. Peacock, NBC’s sister streaming service, has already passed.

However, show creator Austin Winsberg is not going down without a fight. He took to Twitter on Wednesday to not just confirm the sad news but to mobilize “Zoey” fans to help save the show.

“Right now I refuse to believe the show is dead,” Winsberg wrote, “There is too much love and goodwill and the fan base is incredible.”

“I believe we can have a real chance somewhere else,” he continued, “But the more fan support we can throw behind it-the better. Please tweet #SaveZoeysPlaylist. Let’s get it trending and let the powers that be know the appetite is strong.”

I believe we can have a real chance somewhere else. But the more fan support we can throw behind it – the better. Please tweet #saveZoeysplaylist. Let’s get it trending and let the powers that be know the appetite is strong. Also open to any other suggestions to prove the love. — Austin Winsberg (@austinwinsberg) June 9, 2021

In a tweet that’s since been deleted, Jane Levy, Zoey herself, wrote, “Fans of Zoey’s! I thank you from the bottom of my heart for your support these last two years. This show means so much to me. If you want it to continue please write about why we (the world😋) needs a season three using the hashtag #savezoeysplaylist — I love you!”

Zoey’s Extraordinary fanbase did just that, sending #SaveZoeysPlaylist to Twitter’s number one trending topic worldwide.

Stars Skylar Astin, Michael Thomas Grant and John Clarence Stewart also logged on to thank fans for the ‘heart warming’ support and encourage them to keep tweeting their support to save the show.

It is really heart warming to see the immediate response to the cancellation news. Use #SaveZoeysPlaylist to tell us why YOU want the show back in your life 💙 pic.twitter.com/iqY2s32fAn — Skylar Astin (@SkylarAstin) June 9, 2021

We have the coolest fans a show could ask for. Seriously, this response means the world to us. #SaveZoeysPlaylist pic.twitter.com/kkAnx9ZMkO — Michael Thomas Grant (@Michael_T_Grant) June 9, 2021

#SaveZoeysPlaylist fans thank you for your support

For the outpouring of love

Let’s keep it going

How has Zoeys been a light in your life? — John Clarence Stewart (@stewart_iii) June 9, 2021

Producer Paul Feig compared the series’ shocking cancellation to that of his first show, “Freaks & Geeks.” Feig assured fans that “Zoey” find its own thriving second life if they simply tweet and “help us find a new home.”

If you love @ZoeysPlaylist as much as we do, we need your help. NBC and Peacock have decided not to renew us. We want nothing more than to keep this wonderful show going. I feel like it’s 21 years ago all over again when Freaks & Geeks got cancelled. Help us find a new home. ❤️🙏 https://t.co/79CPDniKFL — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) June 9, 2021

Broadway legend (and “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” guest star) Bernadette Peters even chimed in, touting the show as a “beautiful musical with great stories.”

This is so ridiculous ,,this show has the most talented cast and wonderful stories you’ll see anywhere,, I really think people didn’t discover it yet !!!It’s a musical folks!! A fun beautiful musical with great stories #savezoeysplaylist https://t.co/DRbFq2Tfa9 — Bernadette Peters (@OfficialBPeters) June 9, 2021

Of course #SaveZoeysPlaylist would not exist if not for the fans. Check out some of tweets in which they share what “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” has meant to them and make the case for its renewal.

Zoey’s was the one show on tv that always put a smile on my face. That was desperately needed this past year. Please #SaveZoeysPlaylist — Mary Ryan (@kitsunegari1186) June 9, 2021

#SaveZoeysPlaylist because life is hard right now and an hour of musical joy each week makes it so much better! — Bowie's Extraordinary Fight To #SaveZoeysPlaylist! (@bowiesplaylist) June 9, 2021

How many shows are doing it like #ZoeysPlaylist?



Thoughtful, creative, unique, filled with talent and music and pure joy.



Everybody wake up and help #SaveZoeysPlaylist! pic.twitter.com/IBlHbxa1oO — Kat Pettibone (@kat__writes) June 9, 2021