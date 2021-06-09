‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Canceled After 2 Seasons at NBC, Won’t Go to Peacock

NBC has canceled “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” after two seasons, the network said Wednesday.

The show, a co-production between Lionsgate Television and Universal Television, will be shopped to other outlets. However, according to an individual familiar with the situation, NBC’s sister streaming service Peacock has already passed on a third season.

The news comes after the Austin Winsberg-created musical dramedy wrapped its second season back in May.

“In a world where finding loyal and passionate audiences is never easy, we believe there must be a home for this great, award-winning show with a passionate and dedicated following,” a Lionsgate spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” stars Jane Levy as a software developer who discovers she has the ability to hear other people’s innermost thoughts via musical numbers. Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, Andrew Leeds, Alice Lee, Michael Thomas Grant, Kapil Talwalkar and Mary Steenburgen also star.

In addition to Winsberg, executive producers on the series include Kim Tannenbaum and Eric Tannenbaum, Paul Feig, David Blackman, Daniel Inkeles and Sam Laybourne. Dan Magnante, Jason Wang, Samantha McIntyre, Emily Fox and Robert Sudduth serve as co-executive producers, with Michele Greco and Mandy Moore serving as producers.

“Zoey’s” was among the last few remaining NBC series awaiting a decision from the network, with the high-concept drama “Manifest” and the crime ensemble “Good Girls” still in limbo.