TI’s Daughter Zonnique On What Inspired Her New Double Single, ‘Winner/FTCU’

You know you’ve made it when people refer to you by just one name – Adele, Pink, Ke$ha, McLovin, Usher and of course Zonnique. As the daughter of Tameka “Tiny” Harris and rapper T.I., Zonnique stars in VH1’s hit show “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle,” currently in its 9th season. However, she is best known for being part of the girl group, OMG Girlz. Most recently, Zonnique launched a solo career and on May 1 released a new double single that you’ll definitely want add to your quarantine playlist.

During a recent interview with WrapWomen, Zonnique talks about the inspiration behind her music, growing up in the spotlight and how she is able to stay centered through it all.

You used to be in The OMG Girlz. Was it hard to find your solo voice?

For me it was hard to appreciate my voice inside the group so when I became a split artist, I started to appreciate my own sound and vocally growing more.

What inspired your new double single?

My song “Winner” was inspired by people in my past whom I cut off, for various reasons, who have allowed me to grow since that time. While I was in the studio, I was able to speak about people I have never spoken of before in my songs.

For “ftcu,” my close friend and producer J. Reid’s beat inspired the feel and melodies of the song. I was kinda upset with my bf so I was writing it like “this is what I could be doing, stop playing”.

Who inspired you to start singing?

My family is musically inclined – my grandfather, my great uncle, my uncle, my mom, my stepdad are all in music so I grew up surrounded by it. My grandpa, uncle and mom were always my biggest inspirations behind wanting to get into music myself.

My music is for the person who loves…

My music is for the person who loves to love.

3 words to describe my music are…

Passionate, moody, colorful

My musical influences are…

Brandy, John Mayer, Jhene Aiko, Ariana Grande, Young Thug and Rihanna

My favorite song to perform is…

“Patience,” later on I’m sure “#ftcu.”

I would most like to collaborate with…

Rihanna, Sza, Jhene Aiko, Summer Walker, 6lack, Tory Lanez, Chris Brown and Megan Thee Stallion.

I am most inspired when…

I wake up in the middle of the night lol it’s weird actually.

I feel most confident when…

I’m in comfortable baggy clothes that are also really cute.

You also currently star in VH1’s hit show “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle.” Was it hard growing up with cameras filming your whole life?

I’ve been on a reality tv show for a really long time now, probably since I was 11 or 12 so it was always something that was made normal.

How do you stay centered?

My family definitely keeps me centered. They’re the glue to everything for me, and I have a really big family, so it’s always family over everything else.

For more information about WrapWomen visit www.wrapwomen.com.