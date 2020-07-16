Zoom Video Communications easily broke TikTok’s record for most App Store downloads in a single quarter during Q2, according to data shared by Sensor Tower on Thursday.

From April through the end of June, Zoom was downloaded from Apple’ App Store 94 million times — or about 40% more than TikTok’s previous record of 67 million downloads, set during the first quarter of 2020. Overall, Zoom was downloaded 303 million times during Q2 when factoring in Google’s Play Store, according to Sensor Tower. The San Jose-based company, best known for its video conference technology, has added tens of millions of new users over the last few months, as the coronavirus pandemic has forced people to work-from-home and cut down on the time friends and family spend together in-person.

Zoom’s stock price has reflected its increased popularity of late. Since the beginning of 2020, Zoom’s share price has increased more than 200% in value, moving from below $70 per share to $244 on Thursday.

The global app market also set a quarterly record for most downloads in Q2 with 37.8 billion downloads — up 31.7% from the same time last year. (Apple’s App Store accounted for 9.1 billion downloads, while Google Play accounted for 28.7 million.) Interestingly, the U.S. App Store topped China’s App Store downloads for the first time since 2014, generating 2.2 billion new installs, according to Sensor Tower’s data.