‘1883’ Star Isabel May to Play Neve Campbell’s Daughter in ‘Scream 7’

When Neve Campbell returns to the “Scream” franchise in 2026, she’ll be bringing some fictional family along with her, as “1883” star Isabel May has been cast as the daughter of Campbell’s franchise heroine Sidney Prescott.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the casting news.

Campbell is returning to the series as Prescott after skipping “Scream VI” over a pay dispute in 2023. She previously appeared in “Scream V,” Paramount’s 2022 revival of the franchise alongside longtime series co-stars David Arquette and Courteney Cox. They were joined by Melissa Barrera, Jack Quaid, Mikey Madison and Jenna Ortega

The “Scream” franchise was created by Kevin Williamson and legendary horror director Wes Craven.

May’s breakthrough role came in the Taylor Sheridan-created “Yellowstone” prequel series “1883,” in which she played Elsa Dutton, the teenaged daughter of James (Tim McGraw) and Margaret (Faith Hill) Dutton as the family makes the dangerous journey from Texas to their eventual Montana home during the waning days of the American frontier. She returned to narrate the follow up series, “1923,” which catches up with the Dutton family during the roaring 20s.

“Scream 7” is set for release Feb. 27, 2026.

